Comic Legend George Perez Has Touching Response to Marvel's Latest Avengers Tribute

✖

Comic book icon and legend George Pérez has passed on the perfect response after getting a big piece of tribute artwork from Marvel Comics. Marvel released a panel that is titled "George Pérez: Once An Avengers... Always An Avenger". The panel showed core members of Marvel's Avengers (especially those characters Perez once drew during his run with the team) all toasting glasses of booze (or water for the non-drinkers) in solemn honor of Perez. George Pérez recently shocked the comic book community by announcing he has inoperable cancer, and is not seeking additional treatment options.

George Pérez has been keeping in contact with fans through his spokesperson Constance, who posted the following update to Pérez's Facebook page and her Twitter:

George was incredibly touched when he saw this beautiful tribute from @Marvel Comics.



He's spending his time at home with Carol, making the most of his days and remains in good spirits.



He is so grateful for all the love and support.❤️



Art by George, inks by Mike Perkins. pic.twitter.com/EhHSwzQ6ML — Constance 🐿 (@SunshineCVE) April 21, 2022

"George was incredibly touched when he saw this beautiful tribute from Marvel Comics. He's spending his time at home with Carol, making the most of his days and remains in good spirits. He is so grateful for all the love and support. For those who didn't know these drawings appeared first in Avengers Finale (2004) with art by George, inks by Mike Perkins."

At the time of announcing his cancer diagnosis, George Pérez had the following to say:

"On November 29th I received confirmation that, after undergoing surgery for a blockage in my liver, I have Stage 3 Pancreatic Cancer. It is surgically inoperable and my estimated life expectancy is between 6 months to a year. I have been given the option of chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy, but after weighing all the variables and assessing just how much of my remaining days would be eaten up by doctor visits, treatments, hospital stays, and dealing with the often stressful and frustrating bureaucracy of the medical system, I've opted to just let nature take its course and I will enjoy whatever time I have left as fully as possibly with my beautiful wife of over 40 years, my family, friends, and my fans."

Since making that announcement, Pérez has had a significant health scare that required him to briefly be enrolled in inpatient hospice care. As of March, Pérez was back home and surrounded by family:

Earlier this year, it was announced that George Pérez's work on JLA/Avengers will be reprinted for the first time in decades via the Hero Initiative, a charity which helps comic book creators with their medical costs and financial struggles. The Hero Initiative's JLA/Avengers collection includes 64 pages of additional content, reprinting the introductions by original Avengers writer/editor Stan Lee and Justice League of America editor Julius Schwartz.