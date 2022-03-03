George Perez, Legendary DC and Marvel Comics Artist, Back Home After Health Scare

Legendary Marvel and DC Comics artist George Perez is back home. The latest update was posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday and comes two weeks after Perez was reportedly enrolled in inpatient hospice care following a series of serious medical issues. Perez revealed late last year that he has inoperable Stage 3 pancreatic cancer. The latest update thanks friends and fans for their well wishes and kind words.

“Hello all, I’m so happy to report that George is home! As you can imagine, he’s beyond thrilled. He would like to thank you for all of your well wishes, visits, virtual hugs and kind words. They make him strong. Visits are going to be -very- limited this week. Please do not reach out to George or Carol directly to ask about visiting—please use the contact on the page. If you are thinking to yourself ‘she couldn’t possibly mean me’—trust me (and I say this with love); I do.”

Perez, who is known for his legendary work on titles such as Crisis on Infinite Earths, The New Teen Titans, Wonder Woman, and JLA/Avengers, revealed his cancer diagnosis in December of last year. At that time, he gave his “estimated life expectancy” at seemingly between six months to a year.

“I have been given the option of chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy, but after weighing all the variables and assessing just how much of my remaining days would be eaten up by doctor visits, treatments, hospital stays, and dealing with the often stressful and frustrating bureaucracy of the medical system, I’ve opted to just let nature take its course and I will enjoy whatever time I have left as fully as possibly with my beautiful wife of over 40 years, my family, friends, and my fans,” Perez wrote at the time.

Last month it was announced that JLA/Avengers will be reprinted for the first time in decades via the Hero Initiative, a charity which helps comic book creators with their medical costs and financial struggles. The Hero Initiative’s JLA/Avengers collection includes 64 pages of additional content, reprinting the introductions by original Avengers writer/editor Stan Lee and Justice League of America editor Julius Schwartz.