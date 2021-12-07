Legendary Marvel And DC Comics Artist George Perez Reveals He Has Inoperable Cancer

Comics legend George Perez announced that he has inoperable cancer this week. The Marvel and DC Comics artist broke the news directly to his fans on Facebook. On social media, the outpouring of support has already begun as millions have been inspired by his work on multiple titles. Fans remember his classic stints with Teen Titans, Wonder Woman, Avengers, and many more. In his letter on Facebook, he mentioned a similar tribute surge after he announced his retirement from comics back in 2019. People posted fan art and peers shared stories of working with and learning from one comics’ greats. Now, he’s opting to let “nature take its course” instead of pursuing chemotherapy to treat the Stage 3 cancer. You can read his response down below for yourself.

“To all my fans, friends, and extended family, It’s rather hard to believe that it’s been almost three years since I formally announced my retirement from producing comics due to my failing vision and other infirmities brought on primarily by my diabetes,” he began. “At the time I was flattered and humbled by the number of tributes and testimonials given me by my fans and peers. The kind words spoken on those occasions were so heartwarming that I used to quip that ‘the only thing missing from those events was me lying in a box.’”

“It was amusing at the time, I thought,” Perez continued. “Now, not so much. On November 29th I received confirmation that, after undergoing surgery for a blockage in my liver, I have Stage 3 Pancreatic Cancer. It is surgically inoperable and my estimated life expectancy is between 6 months to a year. I have been given the option of chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy, but after weighing all the variables and assessing just how much of my remaining days would be eaten up by doctor visits, treatments, hospital stays, and dealing with the often stressful and frustrating bureaucracy of the medical system, I’ve opted to just let nature take its course and I will enjoy whatever time I have left as fully as possibly with my beautiful wife of over 40 years, my family, friends, and my fans.”

