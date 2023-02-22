Greg Capullo Reveals New Look at Epic Wolverine Art in the Works

Celebrated comic book artist Greg Capullo confirmed last year that he would be returning to the House of Ideas and was drawing a new project for Marvel Comics. What series exactly the fan-favorite artist will be working on hasn't been confirmed, but the latest tease from his social media at least offers a clue. Featured in the image that Capullo posted is none other than Wolverine. Capullo's latest tease is yet another image of Logan in action, revealing to readers that the image he's sharing was him starting over entirely on a page after taking one swing at it.

"This is a complete restart of a piece that was on the board today," he wrote on social media. "An outside stressor entered my life today and wreaked havoc on my mind and therefore my art. TAKE TWO, you SOB" You can check out his latest Wolverine tease below.

It seems like a fair bet to wonder if Capullo's new book is an upcoming Wolverine mini-series. The artist previously shared that while he's happy to be working with Marvel again he has no interest in working on a monthly title; plus, the two teases he's posted for his new Marvel project have both featured....Wolverine. Speaking previously with Mark Millar for his Millar Time podcast, where Capullo first confirmed he'd be back at Marvel, the artist seemed to hint at the potential for retirement being on the horizon as well.0

"Marvel's been approaching me forever, I run into CB (Cebulski, Marvel's Editor-in-chief) a lot. I said just to get started you know, we'll do a project but I'll do some covers... I have discussed a particular project because I'm 60 now, I don't want to do runs anymore. I told everybody. DC, Marvel, whoever, three to six issue run and that's it. I can't keep getting locked in because I want to do a few things before I hang up my pencil. My intention is to do some covers while I'm working on Creech, do a project with Marvel and then what happens after that, I'm not sure. I talked with Scott about an original idea I have, we'll probably do something like that at some point."

Check back here for more details on Capullo's Marvel title as we learn the first official details.