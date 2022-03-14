Check Out Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo’s Disturbed: Dark Messiah Cover (Exclusive)

Legendary comics artists Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo are providing cover art for Disturbed: Dark Messiah, a new five-issue miniseries produced in cooperation with the band Disturbed. There’s a wraparound variant by the pair, as well as another variant that’s the textless version if you prefer that. The covers are an homage to Distburbed’s Ten Thousand Fists album cover. Below, you can see their cover, as well as Cover A (by Ryan Christensen), and some of the first issue’s interior pages (credits below).

The series will feature “The Guy,” who has become a de facto mascot for Disturbed over the years. Per the band’s Wiki, “He has appeared in several albums as the ‘cloaked character’ on the cover art, and in music videos as the ‘hero’ that ends up defeating large corporations or armies.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Ever since ‘The Guy’ made his debut 20 years ago his evolution and transformation has only grown,” Disturbed said in a statement when the series was announced. “We are excited to take ‘The Guy’ to the next level and bring his story to the forefront via both the comic book series and action figures. We can’t wait to share this next chapter with all of you.”

Full solicit details are below:

Disturbed: Dark Messiah

#1 (of 5)

Tim Seeley/Llexi Leon (Writers) • Angel Hernandez (Artist) • Fran Gamboa (Color) • Jacob Bascle (Letters) Ryan Christensen (Cover Artist)



In the not so distant future, firefighter Griffin DeSanto has found himself a man out of time – stumbling into a harsh world of poverty, automation, and subjugation. Technology rules, and a tech empire built on suffering keeps the population in check through surveillance and mechanized policing. Though lost, Griffin is never alone, he was brought here for a reason, and The Vengeful One is his guide.

Conceived by Disturbed with Tim Seeley and Llexi Leon, Dark Messiah features writing by Seeley, the New York Times Bestselling creator of Hack/Slash, interior art by Angel Hernandez (Star Trek, Blade Runner), colors by Fran Gamboa, and covers by Ryan Christensen.



$4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock

In shops: May 18, 2022



*Retailer incentives:

– For every 5 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one Blank Sketch variant cover

– For every 10 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one wraparound variant cover by Todd McFarlane & Greg Capullo (Cover C)

– For every 20 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one unbranded gatefold variant cover by Todd McFarlane & Greg Capullo (Cover D)

Cover A

Cover C

Cover D

Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5