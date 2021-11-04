Check Out This Preview of Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo’s We Have Demons #2

ComiXology has provided ComicBook with an exclusive preview of We Have Demons #2, Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo’s most recent colaboration, which will be released on Tuesday via their digital comics platform. This marks the first creator-owned title from the pair, who have worked on projects like Batman and Dark Nights: Metal in their decade together at DC. Snyder’s move into the creator-owned space has teamed him with some of the best artists in American comics, and it seemed from the beginning that it was only a matter of time before the Snyder/Capullo dream team came together again.

While Snyder has made an effort to write a wide variety of kinds of stories for ComiXology, he has rarely gone as epic and over the top as he does with Capullo. Now, he the pair have the opportunity to blow the roof off the place together.

“I’m so excited to have a book finally with Greg that we own together,” Snyder recently told ComicBook. “Obviously you have no control over what happens with licensed stuff that you create. It’s this incredible joy to see the Court of Owls and all those things kind of become ubiquitous and like permeate all these other areas of geek culture. But it’s also like they’ve been adopted by somebody else, you know? You’re not a part of it. So doing something like We Have Demons is a special kind of thrill.”

Like the rest of the series from Snyder’s Best Jackett imprint, the series will release digitally on ComiXology before a collected edition hits from Dark Horse in 2022.

In practically every folklore throughout history, there’s a struggle between angels and demons-beings of goodness and light and monstrous beings of darkness. But what if this struggle, this war for the soul of humanity, wasn’t rooted in the mystical or supernatural, but in science?

Lam was named after the first female angel, “Lamassu.” Lam never really understood her father’s devotion to their small-town Unitarian church. And when he dies under mysterious circumstances, she starts to question everything she thought she knew.

We Have Demons is full throttle entertainment by two comic book megastars, featuring action, conspiracies, secret organizations, monsters, mayhem, and a climactic war of good and evil with no less than the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

We Have Demons #2 will be available on Tuesday, November 9th on ComiXology. You can check out the preview pages below.

We Have Demons #2 Page 7

We Have Demons #2 Page 6

We Have Demons #2 Page 5

We Have Demons #2 Page 4

We Have Demons #2 Page 3

We Have Demons #2 Credits

We Have Demons #2 Cover