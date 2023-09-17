Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Preview Teases Major Reveal About Changes to Groot

For the past six months, Marvel has largely kept "Grootfall" a mystery. The event involving Grootresponsible for effectively tearing the Guardians of the Galaxy apart has been teased throughout five issues, serving as the crux of the group's latest ongoing comic. Now, readers will finally get an origin story about Grootfall and why it happened come this Wednesday's Guardians of the Galaxy #6.

Marvel has released its first preview at the upcoming title, so keep scrolling to see a tease fo what you'll be able to expect this coming week!

Guardians of the Galaxy #6

THE ORIGIN OF GROOTFALL! One year ago, the Guardians were more than a team, they were the galaxy's SUPER HEROES… Now the Guardians are outlaws, guns for hire roaming the frontier in hopes of stopping one of their own. How did the Guardians fall apart, and what changed Groot into the monster he is now? The untold story is finally revealed!

LEGACY #186

Written by: Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly

Art by: Alex Lins (Artist), Kike J Diaz (Colorist)

Cover by: Marco Checchetto

Page Count: 28 Pages

Release Date: September 20, 2023