Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Preview Teases Major Reveal About Changes to Groot

The most beloved member of the Guardians of the Galaxy may be undergoing some pretty major changes.

By Adam Barnhardt

For the past six months, Marvel has largely kept "Grootfall" a mystery. The event involving Grootresponsible for effectively tearing the Guardians of the Galaxy apart has been teased throughout five issues, serving as the crux of the group's latest ongoing comic. Now, readers will finally get an origin story about Grootfall and why it happened come this Wednesday's Guardians of the Galaxy #6.

Marvel has released its first preview at the upcoming title, so keep scrolling to see a tease fo what you'll be able to expect this coming week!

Guardians of the Galaxy #6

THE ORIGIN OF GROOTFALL! One year ago, the Guardians were more than a team, they were the galaxy's SUPER HEROES… Now the Guardians are outlaws, guns for hire roaming the frontier in hopes of stopping one of their own. How did the Guardians fall apart, and what changed Groot into the monster he is now? The untold story is finally revealed!

LEGACY #186

Written by: Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly
Art by: Alex Lins (Artist), Kike J Diaz (Colorist)
Cover by: Marco Checchetto
Page Count: 28 Pages
Release Date: September 20, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy #6 Cover

guardians-galaxy-6-cover.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics / Marco Checchetto)
prevnext

Guardians of the Galaxy #6 Credits

guardians-galaxy-6-credits.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics / Alex Lins)
prevnext

Page 1

guardians-galaxy-6-1.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics / Alex Lins)
prevnext

Page 2

prevnext

Page 3

guardians-galaxy-6-3.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics / Alex Lins)
prevnext

Page 4

guardians-galaxy-6-4.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics / Alex Lins)

*****

Guardians of the Galaxy #6 is scheduled to hit the shelves at your local comic store on September 20th.

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of