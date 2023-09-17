Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Preview Teases Major Reveal About Changes to Groot
The most beloved member of the Guardians of the Galaxy may be undergoing some pretty major changes.
For the past six months, Marvel has largely kept "Grootfall" a mystery. The event involving Grootresponsible for effectively tearing the Guardians of the Galaxy apart has been teased throughout five issues, serving as the crux of the group's latest ongoing comic. Now, readers will finally get an origin story about Grootfall and why it happened come this Wednesday's Guardians of the Galaxy #6.
Guardians of the Galaxy #6
THE ORIGIN OF GROOTFALL! One year ago, the Guardians were more than a team, they were the galaxy's SUPER HEROES… Now the Guardians are outlaws, guns for hire roaming the frontier in hopes of stopping one of their own. How did the Guardians fall apart, and what changed Groot into the monster he is now? The untold story is finally revealed!
LEGACY #186
Written by: Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly
Art by: Alex Lins (Artist), Kike J Diaz (Colorist)
Cover by: Marco Checchetto
Page Count: 28 Pages
Release Date: September 20, 2023
Guardians of the Galaxy #6 is scheduled to hit the shelves at your local comic store on September 20th.