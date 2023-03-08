Guardians of the Galaxy Asks the Question "Who or What Is Grootfall?"

The looming question of "Who or What Is Grootfall?" is behind the newest volume of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. The series is returning to Marvel's monthly publishing slate under the guidance of writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, and artist Kev Walker. Since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is coming out this spring, it only makes sense that Marvel brings back the Guardians as well. Star-Lord, Gamora, Nebula, Mantis, and Drax make up this iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but the larger mystery behind the series deals with the loveable Groot– except the only thing we know about him is he's behind some type of "Grootfall" incident.

The latest tease for "Grootfall" comes on the cover of April's Guardians of the Galaxy #3. The cover by Daredevil artist Marco Checchetto features a demonic-looking Groot with yellow energy pulsating from his eyes and mouth. We also see images of Nebula, Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, and Mantis looking pretty terrified at the sight of their buddy Groot. "Check out the cover to GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #3 now and discover more about the secrets behind GROOTFALL in GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1 on April 12!" the Marvel press release reads.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Guardians of the Galaxy Creative Team Hypes New Series

"Welcome to a whole new era for the Guardians of the Galaxy, riding like mad through an endless alien dust storm of sun-soaked tragedy, intense violence, and deeply dysfunctional heroes," Lanzing said when the series was announced. "The optimistic peacekeepers that defeated the reborn Olympian Gods and overcame 'The Last Annihilation' have fallen about as far as they possibly could – and now Peter Quill and what remains of his found family will have to fight like hell in a new western-fueled frontier to find a scrap of forgiveness. After all, the Guardians are a fire – and a fire only ends one way."

"Sharing the reins with us is the amazing Kev Walker, our partner from Captain America & the Winter Soldier Special #1. His unique blend of realism and wild imagination brings the alien frontier of the Manifold Territories to windswept life like no one else could," Kelly added. "Together, we're guiding the Guardians on a new trail – one that will make them look inwards, even as they face the threats over the next horizon. Grab your element gun, True Believers – it's time to go for a brand new ride."

"I honestly can't believe I'm finally getting a chance to work on Guardians," Walker said. "I've been wanting to draw these characters for a long time, (I have some of the first Guardians of the Galaxy comics in my collection). I came close when I did Annihilation: Nova years ago, but never envisaged I'd be doing this kind of all-encompassing relaunch. Pushing existing characters in a new direction is always a daunting challenge, but working with Jackson, Collin and Matt has been a lot of fun and I think we're producing something very different from what's gone before."

Guardians of the Galaxy #1 goes on sale April 12th, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arriving in theaters on May 5th.