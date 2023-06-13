Gwen Stacy Deals With Clones In New Spider-Gwen Series Preview From Marvel

Spider-Gwen is enjoying a new cinematic adventure in the critically-acclaimed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and her comic book adventures continue this week in Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones #4, the penultimate issue of the miniseries from writer Emily Kim and artist Kei Zama. Marvel Comics has released a new preview of Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones #4. The preview sees Spider-Gwen trapped alongside several clones of herself that have been altered to be more like the classic Spider-Man villains who formed the Sinister Six, including Rhino, Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Vulture, and Kraven. You can take a look at the Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones #4 preview, and get more information on the issue, below.

The official synopsis for Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones #4 reads, "THE END OF GWEN? Spider-Gwen is imprisoned, and the only hope she has is relying on her very own clones! But is it too late? As Lyla gears up to act out her final revenge against Gwen. One that will affect the entire multiverse!"

Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones

"I was a little nervous taking on Spider-Gwen because she's such an iconic hero," Kim said in a statement announcing Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones. "But the rich story premise and fantastic team has made the process a blast. I've quickly fallen in love with Gwen and her unique voice and am excited for people to see how she handles a crazy slew of Gwen clones."

"There's a lot of fun things about drawing Gwen Stacy and Ghost-Spider," Zama said. "I'm especially exciting to draw bold battle scenes of Ghost-Spider and come up with ways to create exciting compositions. It's also really fun to draw the expressions of Gwen Stacy. I'm really glad to draw these new villains designed by Peach Momoko. I didn't expect to collaborate with her in this way."

Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones #4 goes on sale on June 14th. Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones concludes in Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones #5, going on sale on July 19th. See the Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones #4 preview pages, along with the issue's solicitation text, below.