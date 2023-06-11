Doctor Strange Preview Sees Wong Back in Action

Wong is coming back to the Marvel Universe in a big way. Though the mystic has been seen investigating mystical crime on behalf of W.A.N.D. briefly over the past few months, the character hasn't had his own story in quite some time. Now, the character is taking center stage in the next issue of Doctor Strange. In a new preview for Doctor Strange #4, due out this coming Wednesday, Wong and W.A.N.D. colleague Pandora Peters can be seen defending Earth from some mystical mobsters.

In the four-page preview released, the two characters are joined by other members of W.A.N.D. as they take down the operation of a brimstone-dealing demon. The cover for the upcoming issue then calls out "Wong, Agent of W.A.N.D.," which stands for Wizardry Alchemy Necromancy Department.

Keep scrolling to see a snippet from the next issue of Doctor Strange!