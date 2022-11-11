Marvel's Spider-Gwen Gets Her Own Clone Saga in New Series

What happens when you cross Spider-Man's Clone Saga with the Sinister Six? You get Ghost-Spider: Shadow Clones, a new five-issue limited series pitting Gwen Stacy — the Spider-Woman of Earth-65 — against an army of Gwen clones based on Spider-Man's greatest villains. Earlier this year, the Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse miniseries re-imagined Ghost-Spider as multiversal variants like Thorgwen, the Gwen Rogers Captain America, and the Gwen Howlett Wolverine. In March 2023, the web-slinging superhero will find out what happens when she meets new Gwen clones crossed with Spidey villains Doctor Octopus, Sandman, and the Vulture, all designed by acclaimed artist Peach Momoko (Marvel's Demon Days).

Per Marvel's synopsis, Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones "will turn Ghost-Spider's life upside down as she's targeted by clones of herself based on Spidey's greatest villains! Ghost-Spider comes face-to-face with some of the deadliest Spider-Man villains, including Doc Ock, Sandman, Vulture, and more! But wait… Why do they all look like…Gwen?! Follow Gwen down a dark path as she must find and stop whoever is cloning her into infamous Marvel villains!"

Marvel also revealed the Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones #1 cover by David Nakayama. The first in a five-issue limited series goes on sale March 1st, 2023, with a series of homage variant covers by artist Greg Land (Marvel's Timeless, Symbiote Spider-Man).

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

"I was a little nervous taking on Spider-Gwen because she's such an iconic hero," writer Emily Kim told Marvel.com. "But the rich story premise and fantastic team has made the process a blast. I've quickly fallen in love with Gwen and her unique voice and am excited for people to see how she handles a crazy slew of Gwen clones."

Said artist Kei Zama, "There's a lot of fun things about drawing Gwen Stacy and Ghost-Spider. I'm especially excited to draw bold battle scenes of Ghost-Spider and come up with ways to create exciting compositions. It's also really fun to draw the expressions of Gwen Stacy. I'm really glad to draw these new villains designed by Peach Momoko. I didn't expect to collaborate with her in this way."



Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones #1 goes on sale March 2023.