Funko Has Blessed Us With These Awesome Hellboy Comic Pop Figures

I was shocked (SHOCKED!) to learn that Funko did not have any Pop figure representation for the Hellboy comic series. I mean, I would have thought that the Hellboy comic would have Funko Pops before it had its own whiskey, but here we are. Fortunately, Funko has remedied that situation – and I’m not even mad that it took this long because the figures they delivered are extremely awesome. Apparently, there was also a good reason for the delay.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This series starts with Hellboy of course – he’s wearing a jacket and one out of every six people that order him will get a chase version with horns. You can spin the wheel and pre-order the figure here.

Other figures in the collection include the vigilante Lobster Johnson, pyrokinetic Liz Sherman, and fish-man Abe Sapien. On the villains side you have the evil sorcerer Grigori Rasputin, and The Queen of Blood, Nimue. All of those figures are also available to pre-order now. Check out the gallery below for a closer look at each of the figures.

So why the delay? You may have noticed that the Hellboy figures are numbered #1 through #6, which means that they are kicking off a series – in this case Pop Comics. If Funko is about to bust out figures based on popular comics series then we have a lot to look forward to. We may finally get the Saga Pop figures we desperately need!