The Fantastic Four Just Made Their Biggest Mistake Ever (& It Has Horrible Consequences)

One World Under Doom sees the Fantastic Four at their lowest ebb. Doctor Doom has taken over the world, getting the world’s leaders to work with him. The Fantastic Four and the Avengers have tried to defeat him, but each time Doom is able to hold out long enough to outsmart them. Doom even cured the Thing of his powers, a move that shook the Thing, and gave the Fantastic Four a huge problem to solve. Fantastic Four #31 is an amazing comic, and it kicks off with a plot element that most fans have probably forgotten. See, way back in 2017’s Marvel Two-In-One, it was revealed that if the Fantastic Four’s powers are separated for too long, their powers will fade. The Thing and Human Torch learned this while Reed and Sue were out rebuilding the multiverse, and Doom found out about it because he was working with the duo as the Infamous Iron Man.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If the team can’t get Ben’s powers back, they’ll lose theirs, which has already started. The only way to do so is to recreate their accident all those years, but the cosmic rays that empowered them are very rare. There’s only one place they can be sure of encountering them again — in the past. This leads the team to make a fateful choice, one that leads them to a terrible mistake.

Space and Time

Going to the past to recreate the cosmic ray bath of the Fantastic Four is a good plan to get the Thing’s powers back. However, there is a problem with this idea — that if they mess up even a little bit, they can make their currents lives stop existing. While they discuss the idea at the dinner table, Franklin brings up a solution — the multiverse. All they have to do is travel into the multiverse and bathe the Thing in the cosmic rays. Of course, since this the Fantastic Four, they decided to be sure not to stop the genesis of other versions of themselves, with Sue using the last of her powers to keep them invisible. The team was able to modify the Fantasticar to travel through time and space in order to get the Thing’s powers back and head out on their way.

They go to the first universe and Ben gets pelted with cosmic rays, but nothing. They move on to another universe, thinking that maybe he needs a bigger dose to transform. Nothing happens. They go to universe after universe, trying to get Ben’s powers back, and seeing different versions of the Fantastic Four. Sometimes, they’re the same as the 616 version of the team and become heroes. Sometimes, they are completely different from the 616 versions, with Skrull, shark (that’s right, there is a Sharktastic Four), and other completely different Fantastic Four rosters. However, none of these universe’s cosmic rays are able to transform Ben Grimm back into the Thing. Since losing his powers, Ben has fallen into despair, and every time they fail, he gets more distraught. This leads to him changing the spatial coordinates of the Fantasticar; instead of going to another universe, he takes them to the past of the 616 universe. Ben gets his powers back, but the cosmic ray storm never hits the Fantastic Four’s rocket, the Marvel-1. The Fantastic Four are never born.

The Fantastic Four Have One Hope of Survival

Fantastic Four #31 ends with the team being blinked out of existence. However, the issue is narrated after the fact by Valeria Richards, who somehow remembers everything that happened. This leads me to believe that somehow Valeria is the key to solving the problem. Perhaps Franklin, an all-powerful being, found a way to save the two of them or even just her, allowing them to figure out a way to fix the problem. Maybe Doom, as Sorcerer Supreme, put a protection spell of some kind on her. Regardless of how, Valeria seems to be the reason that the Fantastic Four survive this in the future.

Fantastic Four #31 is everything a Fantastic Four comic should be. It has a cool action scene, fun familial interplay, and the team deciding to use science to solve their problems. There were some problems right from the start of the plan, though. The biggest is letting the Thing pilot. He has been in a sorry state since losing his powers, and was willing to risk everything to get them back. The Fantastic Four failed, and now it remains to be seen if anything will be the same again.

Fantastic Four #31 is on sale now.