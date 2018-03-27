Exclusive Preview: Revenge Is Today’s Special In Hungry Ghosts #3

The world of cooking can be a weird and difficult place sometimes, but Hungry Ghosts takes that weirdness to another level.

Writers Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose craft one of a kind horror stories that take on the world of cooking in new and creative ways, and that same penchant for the horrifically weird is on display once more in Hungry Ghosts #3. We’ve got your exclusive first look at the new issue, which features two horror stories rooted in the art of cuisine.

The first tale is titled “The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach”, and while it absolutely delivers on that title it is in no way like you expect. Feeding one mouth is hard enough, but imagine your body spawned another one…on your stomach. Yeah, definitely not Facebooking about that right?

The second story features a tale of revenge as one abusive and generally awful head chef loves putting a young chef under his boot…until a mysterious creature comes to his aid and, well, let’s just say things go badly from there.

You can check out the preview in the gallery.

Hungry Ghosts #3 is written by Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose with art by Paul Pope and Sebastian Cabrol. Colors are handled by Jose Villarrubia and the book is edited by Karen Berger. Paul Pope also handles the issue’s cover, and you can find the official description below.

“One by one the candles are snuffed out as the ghostly game of dread and terror continues through the never-ending night. Next up, two tales of shocking horror: ”The way to a mans heart is through his stomach” takes on a whole new meaning as an accomplished young chef returns to his small-town home from the big city to find insatiable mouths to feed. And in the backroom brigade of a fine French kitchen, an abusive master chef gets what’s coming to him in the most unspeakable of manners.”

Hungry Ghosts #3 hits comic stores on March 28.