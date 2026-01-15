Two DC Favorites Are Getting New Solo Series

It’s an exciting time to be a DC Comics fan, especially now that two fan-favorite characters are coming back to star in a couple of new ongoing series. While the DC Universe’s heroes are currently locked in a battle to save the cosmos from Darkseid, DC Comics is already looking to the future. Just last month, the publisher gave fans their first look at DC Next Level, the new initiative following the DC All In era. There are a lot of exciting developments coming with Next Level, from new directions in ongoing comics to all-new series starring underrated characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Building on the hype created by DC Comics’ first wave of titles, the publisher dropped some pretty exciting news ahead of the April solicitations. Following the publication of books like Batwoman, Deathstroke: The Terminator, and Lobo, DC Comics will debut two new series in April: Zatanna by Jamal Campbell and The Fury of Firestorm by Jeff Lemire and Rafael De Latorre. DC Comics provided covers for both series, as well as a hint as to what’s to come for the Nuclear Man and the DC Universe’s greatest magic user.

DC Next Level Grows with New Zatanna and Firestorm Ongoing Series

Jamal Campbell’s Zatanna follows up on the writer-artist’s miniseries from last year and sees Zatanna as the newest Prime Magnus, now charged with overseeing magic in the DC Universe. Zatanna has a lot of responsibility on her shoulders now as the guiding figure for DC’s magical forces. And there are dark secrets lurking in forgotten magical histories that Zatanna will have to confront in her new role. Thankfully, Zatanna isn’t letting it get to her as she continues to be the same showy entertainer and kickass magician that she’s always been. Zatanna #1 goes on sale April 29th.

Meanwhile, Jeff Lemire and Rafael De Latorre are going for something more creepy and unconventional with The Fury of Firestorm. Set in Bedford, Colorado, a sleepy little town where nothing seems off, everything changes upon the arrival of the Nuclear Man. Using his powers over elements, Ronnie Raymond changes everything about Bedford, from the buildings to the people themselves. Something is going on with Firestorm, and whatever it is could mean danger for anyone who crosses the hero’s path. I don’t know what’s going on here, but I’m interested. The Fury of Firestorm #1 goes on sale April 1st.

DC Next Level is Exactly What DC Comics Needs to Follow All In

One of the best parts about DC All In was that it was very much a back-to-basics approach. It pulled back and concentrated on pushing its main heroes in exciting new directions. Sure, we got miniseries about non-A-list characters like Metamorpho, but let’s be real, they weren’t pushed nearly as much as DC is pushing its new series for DC Next Level. And it’s fine. DC All In did the job it needed to, providing fans with exciting jumping on points for some of the bigger characters. Now it’s time to show what’s so cool about DC’s other characters.

Now is the best time to push both Zatanna and Firestorm. People loved Campbell’s miniseries last year, both due to its amazing characterization of Zatanna and its incredible art (how awesome is it when a creator can excel in both areas?). And Firestorm has been needing a good series ever since Lazarus Planet set him up with an interesting plot point that was never followed up on. Not saying Lemire and De Latorre’s story will, but it really is cool that DC is doing what it should be doing and getting a spotlight on some seriously underserved characters.

If last month’s solicitations are any indication, I’m sure DC Comics has a lot more in store for DC Next Level. But for right now, I think we can all take a moment to appreciate that DC is doing something we’ve all been asking for years. We’ve all been asking for a more diverse lineup of comics and to see some of our favorite heroes get a moment to shine. Now it’s actually happening, and we should all take this opportunity to show how much we appreciate characters like Zatanna and Firestorm by supporting their upcoming titles.

Are you excited for DC Comics’ upcoming Zatanna and The Fury of Firestorm books? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!