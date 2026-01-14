Iconic PS1 Game From 1995 to Return This Month on PS5 and PS4

An iconic PS1 game that launched alongside the console in 1995 is slated to return on PS5 and PS4 platforms later this month. When the original PlayStation first hit the scene, it arrived with a rather meager slate of initial games. Titles like Rayman, Air Combat, Battle Arena Toshinden, and NBA Jam were some of the biggest in the PS1’s wave of launch games, which paled in comparison to what would be seen on future platforms like PS2, PS3, PS4, and PS5. Fortunately, there was one major highlight for the PS1 on day-one, and it’s this game that happens to be getting revived soon.

As of today, PlayStation has announced that the original Ridge Racer is set to be re-released on PS5 and PS4 in a little under a week. Developed by Namco and originally released in arcades in 1993, Ridge Racer would go on to get a home console port for PS1 in 1995 that became hugely popular. This led to numerous sequels coming about in the years to follow that would release across various platforms. Over the past decade, Ridge Racer has been on ice, but it’s now coming back with this port of the debut entry.

This new version of Ridge Racer is set to launch on January 20th and will come with improved visuals, a rewind function, and quick saves, all of which have become standard for PS1 games that release on modern PlayStation hardware. The game is expected to retail for $9.99 on the PlayStation Store but will also be accessible for free to those who are subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium.

“Experience Ridge Racer originally released on the PlayStation console, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters,” says the game’s description. “The thrill of intense racing comes alive once more. Unique vehicles, roaring engines, lush scenery, and the screech of tires as they dazzle and drift. Experience the legendary racing game which once ushered in a new era.”

Moving forward, PlayStation will undoubtedly continue to bring back more PS1 games like this throughout 2026. Unfortunately, we don’t know exactly which PlayStation classics might be next up to get added to the PS Store, but perhaps we’ll get a better idea when Sony holds its first PlayStation State of Play for the year presumably next month.

