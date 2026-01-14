Avatar: The Last Airbender Announces New Spin-Off Series From Franchise Creators

This year is a major one for the bending world, as the long-awaited Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender will find its way to Paramount+ this fall. While the franchise is also planning to release a new animated series that will follow the Avatar that takes the reins following Korra in Avatar: Seven Havens, the franchise creators have another big series in the works. Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are planning to once again forge a new story for the fan-favorite Nickelodeon series, revisiting a supporting character who was an instrumental part in Aang and his friends defeating the Fire Nation.

Avatar: The Last Airbender – Kyoshi Warriors is an upcoming three-issue mini-series that will once again follow Suki and her fellow face-painted warriors as they fight against Ozai and the fire benders. Arriving on May 6th, here’s how the publishers at Dark Horse Comics describe the series, “Suki and the Kyoshi Warriors leave their island home to join the war against the Fire Nation. Met with suspicion and resentment by the mainlanders, they struggle to prove their worth to the Earth Kingdom. But when that opportunity arises, will they be willing to compromise their values as Kyoshi Warriors to embrace it?” The prequel series is approved by Konietzko and DiMartino, but it is written by Brandon Hoang with art from BellBessa.

Avatar’s Kyoshi Warriors Return

Dark Horse

The Kyoshi Warriors have had a long history in the Avatar universe, first appearing in the fourth episode of Avatar: The Last Airbender’s first season. The most notable member is easily Suki, the leader of the group that would go on to become the romantic interest of Sokka. Ironically enough, this isn’t the first time that Suki has been the star of her own comic book.

In 2021, Dark Horse released a graphic novel that documented the adventures of Suki while she was imprisoned by the Fire Nation in the prison known as Boiling Rock. Avatar: The Last Airbender – Suki, Alone, the one-shot follows the titular character as she tries to find hope while stuck in the nefarious prison. In an attempt to stay alive, Suki forges bonds during her time under the Fire Nation’s cruelty, with this graphic novel acting as a bridge for scenes that never made it to the Nickelodeon animated series.

As for whether Suki will return to the animated universe directly is another story. As of the writing of this article, the character hasn’t been confirmed for The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, wherein the film will follow the main characters as adults. In the story of the show, Sokka and Suki remain together up to the original series finale, though it wasn’t confirmed if they stay together for the remainder of their lives. Certainly, we might get a definitive answer to this question when the next chapter of the animated world arrives later this year on Paramount+.

