Hydra Captain America Officially Adopts a Familiar Villain Codename

Captain America's evil doppelganger has chosen a fitting name to be referred to by. Hydra Captain Americafrom Secret Empire has made a return to the Marvel Universe, and it's all thanks to the anti-mutant organization Orchis. "Stevil" as he's been nicknamed, didn't merely return in his green Hydra costume. To really strike at the X-Men and mutants, he chose to don the gear of Captain Krakoa to dirty his name. Similar to what Stevil did to Captain America. But after being unmasked, Hydra Cap needs to have his own moniker to go by, and the one he chooses has a long history with Captain America.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Uncanny Avengers #5. Continue reading at your own risk!

Uncanny Avengers #5 comes from the creative team of Gerry Duggan, Javier Garrón, Morry Hollowell, VC's Travis Lanham, Tom Muller, and Jay Bowen. Captain America and the Avengers Unity Squad are able to neutralize a nuclear device Hydra Cap planted on Empire State University and bring the villain to justice... at least they thought. Grant Rogers, the civilian name Stevil took on, was allowed to walk free following his trial. Afterward, he gave a big public speech on the steps of the courthouse where he riled up his supporters. He ended his speech by taking the American flag and tearing it in half, declaring himself to be a Flag-Smasher.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Flag-Smasher has a long history in the Marvel Universe

Created by Mark Gruenwald and Paul Neary, the character Flag-Smasher debuted in 1985's Captain America #312. Flag-Smasher is one of the many foes to oppose Captain America, with Karl Morgenthau and Guy Thierrault both taking on the role throughout the years. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will remember that the Flag-Smashers were a terroristic group led by Karlie Morgenthau in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Hydra Cap has now set himself up as the new Flag-Smasher, and he will most likely be a threat moving forward. If Flag-Smasher has the same military mind and enhanced fighting reflexes as Captain America, that makes him a formidable opponent for whichever heroes he comes across in the future. Right now he appears to be running a pro-human/anti-mutant agenda, but that can quickly change depending on which creators choose to use him.

Let us know your thoughts on Marvel's new Flag-Smasher and Uncanny Avengers #5 in the comments!