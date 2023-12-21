Marvel Reveals The X-Men Relaunch Date

Marvel has revealed when the X-Men Universe relaunch is going down in 2024.

Marvel has revealed the official date for the X-Men relaunch.

Marvel posted an announcement that July 2024 will see Marvel's line of X-Men comics getting a soft-reboot following Jonathan Hickman's Krakoa Era. The Kraokoa Era began in 2019 with the two-part event series "House of X" and "Powers of X," which completely retconned X-Men history and characters and set up a bold new status quo for where and how the X-Men fit into the Marvel Universe – and what their larger story arc is all about. Hickman left the project earlier than expected, leaving a big sandbox for Marvel creators to play in – with mixed results coming from the story arcs that followed HoX/PoX. Marvel finally decided to start bringing the storyline to a close this year with the "Fall of X" story arc, which is currently unfolding in X-Men comics (at the time of writing this).

Now, a story arc labeled "X-Men: From the Ashes" will apparently serve as the official relaunch of the X-Men line, after the end of Krakoa.

"From the ashes...the X-Men titles are reborn!" the teaser reads. "Following the end of the Krakoa era, new #MarvelComics X-Men ongoing titles launch in July 2024."

From the ashes...the X-Men titles are reborn!



Following the end of the Krakoa era, new #MarvelComics X-Men ongoing titles launch in July 2024. pic.twitter.com/yWIB3fxPEW — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 20, 2023

The end of the Krakoan Era will play out much like it began: with two series. Fall of the House of X by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Lucas Werneck, and Rise of the Powers of X by writer Kieron Gillen and artist R.B. Silva will be the offical swan song for HoX/PoX. The story arcs of both series will span the present and future, with two separate teams of X-Men fighting a war across time.

"Fall of the House of X #1 will follow a team of Xavier's most dedicated students—Shadowkat, Wolverine, Colossus, Nightcrawler, Rogue, and Gambit—as they seek to crush Orchis, the group of villains that brought down Krakoa." "Set 10 years into a dark future, Rise of the Powers of X #1 will introduce a new team of X-Men—Shadowtiger, Iron Man, Synch, Captain Krakoa, and Wolverine— who are ready to make a bold sacrifice to prevent an even more tragic fate for mutantkind. Epic in scale with stakes beyond measure, both missions are vital in the struggle not just for mutant survival but for all existence!"

Fall of the House of X #1 goes on sale January 3, 2024, followed by Rise of the Powers of X #1 on January 10, 2024.