32 Years After Bane Broke the Bat, Absolute Batman Succeeds Where Our Batman Failed

In a moment that’s sure to be talked about for weeks, Batman’s Absolute counterpart just achieved a victory the mainline Batman could only dream of. I don’t think there’s any comic book fan who isn’t at least familiar with the “Knightfall” storyline and the way Bane utterly broke Batman. It was a humbling moment for Batman, who was forced to reckon with how strong and intelligent Bane was. But as tough and calculating as Bane is, his Absolute Universe counterpart is worse, and he’s challenged the Absolute Batman in ways that would horrify the original.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For nearly half a year, Absolute Batman has been tormented by Bane, the most ruthless enforcer working for the Joker. The Absolute Universe’s Bane has put Batman through hell, imprisoning him in Ark M, subjecting him to radical surgeries, and even mutilating Batman’s childhood friends. But Batman has remained strong through it all, challenging Bane to a public fight. And even though the odds are stacked against him, Absolute Batman did the impossible and managed to win. Ironically, by taking a page out of the Prime Bane’s book and breaking the monstrous villain’s back.

Absolute Batman Breaks Bane Back and Body

Everything has been building to this issue, from Bruce’s first encounter with Bane, to their multiple fights in Ark M. In Absolute Batman #14 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, the two rivals meet in a football stadium, where Batman is waiting with all his allies at the ready. Bruce wastes absolutely no time and triggers an explosion to drop a skyscraper on Bane, and after the Venom-enhanced abomination survives that, Alfred hits Bane with the Batmobile. But Bane shakes everything off, and it seems like the Venom transfusion Batman received in Ark M is his only hope.

Or, at least, it would be if Batman didn’t have his pal Waylon Jones, the Killer Croc, jump in to take a bite out of Bane. Alfred pleads with Bruce to use the Venom in his system, believing that it’s the only way for Batman to get an advantage. But Bruce uses his axe and slices Bane’s back, immobilizing Bane. Batman also chops at Bane’s back to rob him of the use of his arms. Despite the cosmic irony, it’s not enough to keep Bane down, who pumps even more Venom to repair his rapidly failing body.

As Bane grows into a gargantuan mass of muscle, Bruce has no option but to utilize his Venom. But in an amazing twist, his Venom transfusion was removed and collected into darts, which are fired by Catwoman straight at Bane’s delivery system. It proves to be too much for Bane to take, and his body ruptures, collapsing into a broken and twisted collection of flesh and sinew. What remains of Bane is gathered by Ark M’s forces, and Gotham can take a breather thanks to Absolute Batman’s incredible plan.

Absolute Batman’s Victory is a Defining Moment for Him

What I like so much about this issue is that it’s meant to parallel two previous losses Batman has suffered against Bane. Obviously, it mirrors Absolute Batman #9, when Batman and Bane first fought (right down to Batman mimicking many of Bane’s insults from that issue). But there are also similarities to the first fight between the Prime Universe Batman and Bane. Just as Bane broke Batman’s back, Absolute Batman destroys Bane’s back here. And while that’s only a small part of Bruce’s plan, the result is Absolute Batman achieving a victory that’s, frankly, shocking to see.

The Prime Batman’s first battle with Bane was humbling and a reminder that, as good a hero as he is, there are forces out there that are just as dangerous as the Dark Knight. Absolute Batman never suffered the agony of having his back broken, though Bane did his damnedest to crush Bruce’s spirit in many other ways. And even though this Bruce doesn’t have the advantages or resources that his Prime counterpart has, his determination and strength helped him defeat Bane and win in an incredibly satisfying way.

This isn’t merely an inversion of one of the most infamous moments in Batman’s history. It’s a moment that shows who Absolute Batman is. He’s facing odds way more difficult than the Prime Batman ever did when he started. Absolute Batman is taking on the very system of evil in his world. And with his creativity and relentless drive, he’s able to overcome odds that seem impossible. Just as the loss against Bane was a pivotal moment for the Prime Batman’s history, Absolute Batman’s victory here is a moment that will be looked back on for years.