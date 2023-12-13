Official Invincible Statues Revel in The Series' Brutality

Invincible's second season on Amazon saw Mark Grayson attempting to pick up the pieces following his father Omni-Man's betrayal which capped off the premiere season. Despite Mark getting a breather from his dad, who flew off-planet as he struggled with his decisions, the recent season has lived up to the violence and bloody battles that caught the attention of many viewers. Skybound, the company that has been fueled by creator Robert Kirkman, recently took the opportunity to share two new statues that show father and son at their bloodiest.

The first half of Invincible's second season gave us an unexpected reunion between Mark Grayson and Omni-Man. Relocating to a new alien planet, Nolan met a new love and had a child, asking for Mark's help when it came to fighting back the Viltrum Empire. Nolan's people aren't thrilled with the development of Omni-Man leaving the Earth and are set to execute J.K. Simmons' character as the Viltrumites designate Mark as the one to take over his father's mission. At present, Invincible is taking a break for with its animated episodes for the holidays, but the series is aiming to make a comeback in the new year.

Invincible Statues For The Bloodiest Family in Comics

Skybound Entertainment released a first look at the two new Invincible statues that see Mark Grayson bursting onto the scene and Nolan performing one of his most shocking feats. The biggest twist of the series has been the reveal that Omni-Man was working for the Viltrum Empire and was able to dispatch the world's iteration of the Justice League, The Guardians of the Globe. While Nolan is struggling with the actions he took working for the Viltrumites, his road to redemption will be a difficult one.

Our friends over at @Kinetiquettes have created these brand new Invincible and Omni-Man statues that are perfect for those who want to spice up their home decor with some Viltrumite flair. These 1/4 resin statues have interchangeable bloody pieces (train not included). pic.twitter.com/k4k4UmzucI — Skybound Entertainment (@Skybound) December 12, 2023

When Invincible's second season does return, Mark will have quite a few issues to deal with. Stranded on the alien world where he fought side-by-side with Omni-Man, Invincible has to now deal with the fact that he has a new younger brother and there is still a major villain aiming to take him down in the form of Angstrom Levy.

Which is your favorite between these two Invincible statues? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Mark Grayson.