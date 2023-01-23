Invincible Co-Creator Robert Kirkman Talks Expanding Franchise Into Video Games (Exclusive)

Invincible writer and co-creator Robert Kirkman has opened up more about what the future of the franchise could have in store when it comes to video games. Back in 2022, Invincible publisher Skybound Entertainment teased that it would be doing more with the property when it comes to gaming. While 2023 has already given us a brief taste of what this could look like moving forward as Invincible recently collaborated with Fall Guys, Kirkman also hasn't shot down the possibility of the franchise getting its own dedicated games in time.

Speaking to ComicBook.com to coincide with the 20th anniversary of Invincible, Kirkman said that Skybound's plans for the series when it comes to games are wide-ranging. Kirkman didn't get into specifics about what this could look like, but he indicated that anything from dedicated, AAA-level games to future crossovers in something like Fortnite are all on the table. And while some of these ideas might never see the light of day, if they do, Kirkman said that fans of the series are going to be very thrilled.

"I would say our plans in video games are all-encompassing," Kirkman said. "A little bit of all of the above, so, you know, we'll see. Are those things possibly years away? Yeah. Could those things die between now and when they're planned to come out? Yeah. I could seem like I'm teasing something very cool if you watch this in hindsight. I could [also] seem like an idiot that has no idea what's going on. If you watch this, in hindsight, either of these things could happen. There are so many cool things on the horizon. I hope that it all comes together. If it all comes together, Invincible fans are going to be very happy."

Although it's exciting to hear what Kirkman has had to say about Invincible when tied to the gaming medium, it sounds like many of these plans for the franchise are very, very far away. As such, it might take a long time until we learn more about what Skybound is toiling away on, but if nothing else, at least Season 2 of the Invincible animated series is now confirmed to be returning later in 2023.

What are you hoping to see from Invincible in the long run when it comes to video games? Be sure to let me know for yourself either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.