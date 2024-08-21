Jenny Sparks #1 Review: A Realistic Spark of Inspiration

It’s been 20 years since Jenny Sparks appeared at DC Comics, but now she returns in Jenny Sparks #1 with The Authority hero getting her own story from writer Tom King and artist Jeff Spokes. The timing of the new comic book is interesting—James Gunn’s DC Universe is set to bring The Authority to the big screen with a feature film in development—but the comic doesn’t feel like a simple play for connective relevance or even character nostalgia. Instead, thanks to King’s unique approach to story-building with not only the main character but the characters surrounding them, it feels like the start of something bigger than just the Spirit of the 20th Century’s return. But whether the pieces actually come together remains to be seen.

Jenny Sparks #1 starts off with introductions. We meet Jenny and four other people from different walks of life each with their own issues and secrets who are seemingly just ordinary people. But soon enough things get interesting with the arrival of Batman, crashing the morning after for Jenny’s one-night-stand with news that Captain Atom has gone rogue and it’s Jenny’s problem.

One of the things King does best as a writer is character voice and it shines here. Jenny is sharp tongued, giving as good as she gets, but is never over-the-top. She is straightforward and knows exactly what she needs to do while making no secret of how she feels about the more dazzling “heroes” who don’t want to get their hands dirty with what could very well be a major issue. What we get with Jenny Sparks #1 is a lead that is holding the big names accountable while also getting down to the work of things herself; it feels rooted in realism. This isn’t bombastic optimism or gritty pessimism that we often receive in superhero comics. This is straight reality with just a bit of wit and it feels very refreshing. It lines up beautifully with Spokes’ artwork. Things are clean and uncluttered with just the right amount of realism and details. It’s a story that seems set in the real world, with real world stakes and consequences.

My only real concern with Jenny Sparks #1 is that while the comic book sets things up and establishes the players on the page, there are already some signs this will get needlessly complicated and quickly. With four key side characters in play from the jump that inevitably intersect, the story is already poised to be a balancing act. However, even in the first issue it can be difficult to keep the stories straight. Part of that is how the panels are arranged and the story is presented, but part is also in the way we’re only given snippets that feel, in the final pages, almost too convenient. There’s some heavy-handedness in trying to explain to the reader who Jenny Sparks is that doesn’t do an especially good job of making the reveal, as it were unless you’re already familiar with the character.

Those things aside, however. the story seems like it’s off to a good start with enough of a mystery to propel it to the next issue and a primary character just interesting enough to keep readers turning the page.

Published by DC Comics

On August 21, 2024

Written by Tom King

Art by Jeff Spokes

Colors by Jeff Spokes

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Cover by Jeff Spokes