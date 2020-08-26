Justice League: Doom Metal Preview Release by DC

DC Comics has released a preview of Justice League #53, beginning the five-part “Doom Metal” crossover that ties into the Dark Nights: Death Metal event. In "Doom Metal," Nightwing is on a mission to free the Legion of Doom from Perpetua. To accomplish his task, he needs the help of Lex Luthor. Nightwing, Lex, and a new Justice League must fight their way through an Earth twisted by the Dark Multiverse. Justice League's "Doom Metal" Crossover is written by Joshua Williamson, with art by Xermanico, colors by Romulo Fajardo Jr., and lettering by Tom Napolitano. Keep reading to see the preview pages and covers from upcoming Justice League issues.

“Doom Metal” begins with Nightwing discovering an assembled Justice League for the first time, years before he would become a member. You can see this opening scene in the preview pages provided by DC Comics. “Doom Metal” will also feature the first appearance of Mindhunter, a new Dark Knight who is combined with Martian Manhunter, the first appearance of Omega Knight—a Frankenstein’s Monster version of the Omega Titans from Justice League: No Justice, the long-awaited reunion of the Teen Titans: Nightwing, Cyborg, and Starfire, and more.

Justice League #53 goes on sale on September 15th.