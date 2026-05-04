5 Best Jeph Loeb DC Comics

Jeph Loeb is an absolutely legendary writer. He’s earned his way into the comic book hall of fame more times than I can count, and he has an incredibly storied and layered career. For Marvel, he penned the legendary Color Series, which expanded on the early days of some of Marvel’s most famous heroes and shone them in a new, emotional light. Of course, as phenomenal and important as his career in the House of Ideas is, Loeb is better known for his work at DC. Justifiably, if I do say so myself. Loeb has created some of the best work that DC has ever produced.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obviously, no author can hit it out of the park every time. Loeb is the mastermind behind stories like the beloved “Hush” storyline and also the person who brought “H2SH” into the world. Still, the good far outshines the bad, and the gems from Loeb’s career eclipse even that. Today, we’re celebrating those masterpieces by looking at five of Jeph Loeb’s greatest works for DC. This list can easily be much, much longer, and include phenomenal works like his important run on Superman/Batman, but the line had to be drawn somewhere, so be sure to let us know your favorites in the comments below. Without further ado, let’s leap into Loeb’s dazzling DC stories.

5) Catwoman: When in Rome

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale were an unmatched team, and they demonstrated that in every collaboration they did, but especially their work on Batman. This series wrapped up the plot threads established in their sensational Long Halloween, detailing Catwoman’s time in Italy as she searched for confirmation about Carmine Falcone being her father. It takes place parallel to the second half of Dark Victory, over the course of a single week that’s filled with action, intrigue, and so much character it’s staggering. Loeb has always excelled at Selina’s inner workings, and here, that skill is on full display in glorious, crime-and-mystery-riddled fashion.

4) Batman/The Spirit

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Spirit is thought to be a direct inspiration for Batman’s creation, and the two share many similarities in their stories and work as detectives, so seeing them crossover is truly special. Their worst foes join forces to wipe the heroes off the map for good, creating a whole menagerie of color rogues that test everything great about our beloved detectives. Batman and the Spirit bounce off each other perfectly, the Spirit’s lighter nature hitting the driest humor this side of Metropolis. This one-shot is everything you could want in a comic book crossover, and everything a fan of both characters could need.

3) Batman: The Long Halloween

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

It’s not an exaggeration to say that The Long Halloween is one of Batman’s most important stories. It’s arguably his most influential, as every major adaptation since its release cites it as an inspiration. This is one of Batman’s greatest mysteries, pushing the Dark Knight to the edge of his wits and detailing the rise and promised fall of Gotham’s greatest partnership in Batman, Gordon, and Harvey Dent. It’s not only a phenomenal mystery and character study, but the story that shows Gotham City’s underworld transform from mobsters to costumed criminals. This story is a year-long evolution, where everyone was put on the path to their destiny. It’s one of Batman’s best for a very good reason.

2) Batman: Dark Victory

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This might be a hot take, but I actually like Dark Victory more than The Long Halloween. The original deserves all the love and then some, but this sequel has always struck me as taking what the first laid down and expanding in the best way. Batman is hurting after losing Harvey to Two-Face, and is in a downward spiral of refusing to trust others and fearing his own failure. In comes Dick Grayson, becoming Robin, and figuratively and literally pulling Batman back into the light. This story is all about learning how to trust again and introduces Robin in such an incredible way. It’s Batman’s step towards healing, and the start of comics’ greatest duo.

1) Superman: For All Seasons

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This is, without question, the quintessential book to read if you want to understand who Superman is. Told across four issues that each focus on a different season, this is the ultimate coming-of-age story for the boy who would become the Man of Tomorrow. Clark goes from Smallville to the big city of Metropolis, and has to reconcile that major step from boyhood to adulthood, and being a normal man to Superman. No story better captures Superman’s mix of optimism, inherent sadness, and truly good-hearted energy. He doesn’t understand everything, but he knows what matters, and that’s helping people. This is one of, if not my favorite, Superman stories, and is easily one of Jeph Loeb’s best.

Which Jeph Loeb comic is your favorite? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!