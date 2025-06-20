Kevin Smith Returns to Daredevil and Green Arrow for Marvel and DC Crossover

The collaboration between Marvel Comics and DC will include a Daredevil/Green Arrow story by Kevin Smith. The prolific filmmaker and comic book writer has written for both Marvel and DC, crafting fan-favorite runs on Daredevil with Joe Quesada in 1998 and Green Arrow with Phil Hester in 2001. With Marvel and DC deciding to revisit a universe-spanning crossover once again, it’s only natural that Kevin Smith would be brought aboard to pen a team-up adventure with the two street-level vigilantes. It’s one of several meetings that will take place when Deadpool and Batman clash later this year.

Marvel revealed new details on Marvel/DC: Deadpool/Batman #1, on sale September 17th. Along with Marvel’s Merc With a Mouth meeting DC’s Dark Knight, the one-shot will also feature additional backup stories spotlighting other exciting Marvel and DC team-ups from a lineup of all-star talent, including Daredevil and Green Lantern by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert, Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, and Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru.

Each story will be reflected by its own variant cover. Acclaimed Daredevil artist Marco Checchetto provides the cover for Daredevil and Green Arrow, with the Jeff the Land Shark/Krypto cover coming from beloved Jeff the Land Shark artist Gurihiru. Plus, Greg Capullo draws a wraparound variant cover featuring Deadpool and Batman.

Daredevil/Green Arrow Variant Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Jeff the Land Shark/Krypto Variant Cover by GURIHIRU

“We’re going to all corners of the Marvel and DC Universes, and the creators are having an absolute blast finding the unexpected and unexplored connections between these characters,” Editor Mark Basso shared. “We can’t wait for the fans to experience the same jaw-dropping moments we are! And we’ve got some more secret stories in the works, so keep your eyes peeled for more to be revealed!”

“This has been surreal to say the least!” Zdarsky said. “Captain America and Wonder Woman are the best their worlds have to offer, both warriors for peace. Getting to explore a dynamic and history between them has been genuinely exciting.”

“Two ICONS meeting for the first time!” Thompson said. “It’s such an honor for Jeff to get to be Marvel’s ambassador in this crossover story with Krypto. Anyone who loves comics knows how rare it is for DC and Marvel to crossover, so Jeff getting to be part of this historic moment with Krypto, and Gurihiru and I getting to bring that tale to readers… well, sometimes this job is very cool.”

main cover by GREG CAPULLO

Wraparound Variant Cover by GREG CAPULLO

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1

Written by ZEB WELLS WITH KEVIN SMITH, KELLY THOMPSON, CHIP ZDARSKY & MORE

Art by GREG CAPULLO WITH ADAM KUBERT, GURIHIRU, TERRY DODSON & MORE

Cover by GREG CAPULLO

Wraparound Variant Cover by GREG CAPULLO

Daredevil/Green Arrow Variant Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Jeff the Land Shark/Krypto Variant Cover by GURIHIRU

On Sale 9/17

What do you think about Kevin Smith returning to write Daredevil and Green Lantern? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!