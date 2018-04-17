Exclusive: Get An Up-Close Look At Kick-Ass’ New Villain Violencia

Patience Lee has already made quite the impression on her city’s local underworld, but she’s not remotely prepared for what’s coming next.

Actually, we should more accurately say who’s coming for her. Mark Millar and John Romita Jr. are bringing a brand new villain to the world of Kick-Ass named Violencia, and he’s a level of dark and brutal unlike anyone Patience has met so far.

As you can see in our exclusive preview, he’s rather intimidating just from a visual standpoint, but he can certainly back it up with is actions according to Millar.

“Violencia is definitely the best bad guy we’ve ever created,” Millar said. “Possibly even the best character. We love Patience Lee. The new Kick-Ass is exactly what we wanted her to be, and feels very distinct and unique. So we had to give her an antagonist who measured up. There’s three really great new characters in this first arc, but Violencia is the one I think Johnny and I are most proud of. He’s actually scary. That’s all we wanted.”

Violencia debuts in Kick-Ass #3 and the description of the fresh out of prison henchmen is anything but delightful.

“Violencia takes great pleasure in torturing his victims. As the henchman for gangster Hoops Lucero, this tattooed killer is hired to hunt down his boss’ enemies and slaughter them. He’s a merciless sadist, and now he has Kick-Ass locked in his sights. He’s a regular in prison, where he revels in the yard fighting, tension and inflicting his own special brand of violence on other inmates.”

“Now he’s bust out of jail, his boss has arranged a disturbing event to celebrate — a torture party that caters to his barbaric tastes.”

So yeah, rather unpleasant to say the least.

“Creating a character like Violencia is quite simple when working with Mark,” Romita Jr. said. “It is a great combination of our sick, twisted minds, and the Internet’s immediacy, along with a tiny bit of artistic and writing excellence!”

You can check out a sketch breakdown of the new villain and the issue’s covers in the gallery.

Kick-Ass #3 is written by Mark Millar and drawn by John Romita Jr, and you can find the official description below.

“KICK-ASS IS BACK. Patience Lee’s shaking up the city’s organized crime rings to feed her family and give stolen money back to the community. But the enemies she’s making have friends in low places, friends that will avenge their bosses come hell or high water. The city’s most violent offender is fresh out of jail, and he’s got Kick-Ass in his sights. The third installment of the high-octane, blood-soaked return of KICK-ASS from MARK MILLAR and JOHN ROMITA JR.”

Kick-Ass #3 is in comic stores on April 18.