King Spawn Cover by David Finch Revealed

✖

Spawn creator Todd McFarlane has revealed another new cover for the upcoming new series King Spawn from artist David Finch. The cover by Finch is just one of several that will be available for the new series, joining covers from Puppeteer Lee, Greg Capullo, and Sean Gordon Murphy. McFarlane and Image Comics have been hyping up the new book for some time, previously writing: "My goal is to give fans twice as much SPAWN titles to read than they had before… and at the lowest price possible! And by the end of the year, there will be a Spawn-related book available for fans every week of the month. We will be introducing new heroes and villains along with classic characters as we expand the SPAWN Universe into the future."

Spinning out of the pages of the recent super-sized one shot, Spawn's Universe, King Spawn will be the first new monthly title in the series to kick off later this year. King Spawn #1, the first new ongoing Spawn comic since the original series debuted back in 1992 which will be published in August, and will be followed by Gunslinger Spawn #1, a spin-off of the western themed Hellspawn character, in October, and The Scorched, a team-up book of characters from the universe (with a rotating roster according to McFarlane) by year's end.

McFarlane will co-write the first issue of the King Spawn series with Sean Lewis while also contributing artwork to the book alongside Javier Fernandez, Brett Booth, Philip Tan, Stephen Segovia, and Marcio Takara. Details about the content of King Spawn still remain mostly in the dark but Image Comics does tease "one of the all-time classic fan-favorite villains from the original series makes his long-awaited return in the initial storyline of this new title." The previously released solicitation for the issue further teased "only Spawn knows that he even exists," further deepening the mystery of the new series.

When McFarlane revealed the first Spawn's Universe details, he said, "I've waited almost 30 years to be able to get to this moment. To deliver on ideas, I hope they will grow from this initial seed called Spawn's Universe #1 into a fully formed world populated with hundreds and hundreds of characters in the near future. The stage will be set with this book, and soon I'll be launching into new monthly titles for the first time since 1992. I can't wait to show comic readers all the crazy ideas in my head as well as opening up the floodgate to so many talented creators that have said they'd like to join me on this journey."

Clocking in at 56 pages thick, the action-packed KING SPAWN #1 will be available at comic book shops and digital platforms on August 18 for $5.99.