LINE Webtoon Reveals ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ Prequel Amara

Fans will meet Amara and Scrapper in Pacific Rim: Uprising, but fans can get to know where she came from in LINE Webtoon’s new prequel webcomic.

Pacific Rim: Amara reveals the origin of the new character, who will be played by Cailee Spaeny in the upcoming film. Amara is a jacker pilot that joins John Boyega’s Jake Pentecost in the fight against the Kaiju, and fans will follow her journey in a post-Kaiju-Santa Monica as she attempts to put her life back together. Pacific Rim: Amara is written by Cavan Scott (Doctor Who) and Zhang Ran (Ether), with art from BigN (Night Owl Bookstore).

“The process itself was a truly international collaboration,” said Cavan Scott, co-writer of the series. “Working with the production team, Zhang Ran and I brought the story together alongside BigN’s amazing art. It was a real team effort. I’m excited that Pacific Rim: Amara is being distributed by Webtoon, home of some of the most innovative serial comics of recent years. It’s the perfect fit for Amara and Pacific Rim.”

“We are excited to introduce LINE Webtoon readers all over the world to Amara’s journey in Pacific Rim: Amara,” said Junkoo Kim, Founder and Head of LINE Webtoon, “It’s a fresh new perspective on the incredible world introduced in the original Pacific Rim film and continued in the upcoming sequel.”

Pacific Rim: Amara’s first three chapters are available now, and a new chapter will release every Friday. You can check out the first three chapters here.

“This was an exciting adventure from beginning to end with a global creative team,” said Robert Napton, Editorial Director of Legendary Comics. “We are delighted with the results of producing our first comic with this international team from China and the U.K., and we have found the perfect distribution partner in Webtoon. Our story deepens the understanding and appreciation of not only the character of Amara, but also her homemade Jaeger Scrapper. It’s an origin story that adds yet another layer to Pacific Rim, and dives into the world of Mech Racing. I hope fans enjoy it!”

You can check out a preview of Pacific Rim: Amara in the gallery and the official description for the new series can be found below.

“As the Kaiju Wars rage on, Pacific Rim: Amara follows the young heroine whose life shattered when she is orphaned during a devastating monster attack. Fighting to survive as her city is destroyed, she finds shelter with a grumpy mech-inventor named Kai and his closest companion, Hannah. The trio forms an unlikely family in the aftermath of the invasion, looking out for one another and scavenging old mech parts to build their very own Jaeger, a pilotable giant robot with the power to protect Amara from the monsters that took everything from her. On a wild adventure through the destroyed landscape of Los Angeles to find the parts she needs to complete her Jaeger Scrapper, Amara becomes caught up in a dangerous and explosive mech-racing league and finds herself in a race against time to be ready for the day the monsters return. This epic prequel to the blockbuster movie Pacific Rim Uprising exclusively reveals the origins of new Pacific Rim heroes Amara and Scrapper, as well as reveals the courage that rises when the world falls.”

You can download the LINE Webtoon App on iOS and Android. Pacific Rim: Uprising hits theaters on March 23.