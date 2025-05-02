New Listing Reveals Costco’s Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Discount (And It’s Great News)

Late last week, Costco added a listing for the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle, confirming the retailer would carry the console at launch. While we still don’t have an exact price for that bundle, it’s likely to be at a bit of a discount for members, given that that’s kind of Costco’s thing. However, a new Switch 2 listing on Costco’s website today does come with a price tag attached, and it’s exciting news for fans struggling with those Switch 2 accessory price hikes.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is now up on Costco’s US website, and this time, we’ve got the exact price along with the details. The controller will be available for Costco members on June 5th alongside the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2. And thanks to @Wario64 and their Costco membership, we have confirmation that the Switch 2 Pro Controller will cost $69.99 for Costco members.

While that price might not be the most exciting number to see, it’s certainly a steep discount compared to other retailers. Following the accessory price increases announced due to U.S. Tariffs, the Switch 2 Pro Controller is listed for $84.99 at most retailers that have it up, including Best Buy and GameStop. That means the Costco listing shows off an impressive $15 discount on the new Pro Controller. For those who want to get ahold of the updated version, this is excellent news, so long as you’ve got a Costco membership to get your hands on it.

Switch 2 Accessories Available at Launch

The Pro Controller is, so far, the only Nintendo Switch 2 accessory listed for sale at Costco. It joins the listing for the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for a grand total of two Switch 2 listings at the retailer so far. Given that there’s still a little over a month to go, it’s possible we could see additional Switch 2 options and accessories added to the list at Costco. That said, the retailer does tend to offer fewer accessories compared to other stores that specialize in gaming items.

Currently, there’s a good list of new accessories launching alongside the Switch 2 on June 5th. This includes the new Switch 2 camera to use with the Game Chat feature, Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons, a Switch 2-specific Carrying Case and Screen Protector, Joy-Con straps and charging grips for the Switch 2, and the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller. All of these items saw a price increase following the original announcement, making them a bit more expensive than players initially expected.

With any luck, a few more of those accessories could wind up with a similar Costco discount to what we’re seeing for the Switch 2 Pro Controller. Otherwise, getting everything you want to go along with your shiny new Switch 2 console could wind up being pretty pricey in 2025.

The Nintendo Switch 2, along with several new accessories, will launch on June 5th. For now, most retailers have closed or run out of stock on pre-orders, so gamers who haven’t yet secured the console will need to wait for June 5th to get one from their preferred store. Those buying directly from the Nintendo shop online should start getting purchase invites next week, as they’re set to start going out on May 8th.