Superman Makes One Big Change to Clark and Lois’ Romance (& It’s About Time)

James Gunn’s Superman movie is redefining the romantic relationship between Clark Kent and Lois Lane. While David Corenswet’s Man of Steel is the headliner of Superman, we can’t forget about his iconic supporting cast, which includes Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane. Superman helps to kickstart the new DC film universe, so all eyes will be on the project to see how it presents the DCU differently from past endeavors. While fans are familiar with Clark and Lois’ relationship across various comics, TV shows, and movies, James Gunn promises that Superman will tackle it from a different angle.

“He’s in love with her,” Superman director James Gunn told ABC News about the relationship between Clark Kent and Lois Lane in the movie. “She’s the one that needs the convincing in the relationship. It’s not him. You really see where he needs her in his life.”

The Clark Kent/Lois Lane romance is typically portrayed with Lois the one pursuing Superman. He’s usually the one who has to be convinced that being in a relationship with Lois is the best thing for him. Some examples of seeing this play out come in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. While older stories show Clark and Lois move from dating to eventually becoming a married couple, newer stories have focused on them already established together, and sometimes even raising a family together, like in the recently canceled Superman & Lois.

Gunn also added that the movie is “a personal journey for Superman that’s entirely new.” He added that Superman is “pretty damn good, but flawed.” Providing something new probably means that Superman will skip the origin story, since most fans are familiar with it by now. This opens the film to spend more time getting to the action, along with fleshing out its cast, which includes Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Other DC heroes will appear in Superman, like Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific. Gunn shared a look behind the scenes at Gathegi donning Mister Terrific’s superhero costume in honor of the character’s anniversary this week. “Happy Anniversary to Mr. Terrific, who has long been one of my favorite characters,” the director wrote on social media. Gathegi can be seen wearing the iconic “Fair Play” jacket and T-shaped face mask that has become synonymous with Mister Terrific. “It’s been a joy bringing him to the big screen for the first time with my pal Edi Gathegi.”

Thanks to a court ruling, Superman will be able to be released in international territories. The estate of Superman creator Joseph Schuster sued Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Entertainment/DC Comics to block the film. The lawsuit dealt with foreign copyright laws and rights reverting back to the Man of Steel’s creator. However, the Superman lawsuit was dismissed last week, allowing the film to be seen in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

Superman Day was celebrated with a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming film. The Superman featurette showed the cast and crew of the film diving deep into the making of the movie. Fans got to see the incredible set pieces and costumes that will be shown throughout Superman. The only thing left to do is wait for potentially another Superman trailer and then for July to hurry up and come.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11th.