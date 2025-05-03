7 Best Shows to Binge on Netflix in May 2025

Viewers have seemingly limitless options when it comes to choosing a streaming service. These days, it feels like almost every company is trying to get its foot in the game. Netflix was one of the first to foray into that field, and they’ve managed to dominate, maintaining a massive backlog of films and movies. More importantly, Netflix redefined what it means to binge a series, giving viewers full seasons at a time to dive into. With that in mind, here are a few of the best shows to binge on Netflix right now. These shows will have you so hooked that you’ll be annoyed by that silly “still watching” check-in screen.

Blood of Zeus

Blood of Zeus is a Netflix original, with the third season set to begin on May 8th. The series is set in a mythical version of ancient Greece, complete with demigods, demons, and other creatures of legend. Heron is a mythical demigod, one of several stemming from Zeus. He enters a classic hero’s journey, battling everything from titans to demons, and pretty much anything else the gods can think to throw his way.

Blood of Zeus is produced by Powerhouse Animation Studios, the same producer behind the hit Castlevania series. It’s written by Charley and Vlas Parlapanides and animated by Mua Film and Hanho Heung-Up.

The Good Place

Viewers looking for a genre-defying comedy should consider adding The Good Place to their list. Starring Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto, and Ted Danson, The Good Place is an afterlife-themed comedy with a twist. It all begins with death, as the main cast finds themselves in the afterlife, which consists of a Good Place and a Bad Place. Eleanor quickly realizes she’s in the wrong place, but admitting that would go horribly, and so chaos ensues. What follows is a comedy with surprising depth, initiating conversations about morality, philosophy, loyalty, and more.

The Good Place was created by Michael Schur for NCB and consists of four seasons, all of which are available to stream on Netflix.

The Apothecary Diaries

The Apothecary Diaries is an anime set in a faux-imperial China and follows young Maomao, an apothecary in training who’s been abducted and sold off to the Imperial Palace. While it may sound like a depressing beginning, it opens the door to many adventures, as Maomao’s keen eyes and ceaseless quest for knowledge throw her into many mysterious situations. The show seamlessly combines historical fiction with murder mystery and medical themes.

The Apothecary Diaries is based on the light novels written by Natsu Hyuga. There’s also a manga of the same name, illustrated by Nekokurage. Currently, only the first season is available on Netflix, though the second season is in the process of being released on various streaming services (such as Crunchyroll). With any luck, season two will be on Netflix shortly after it’s finished airing.

Gilmore Girls

Gilmore Girls was one of the most popular shows of the 2000s, starring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel. It follows a mother and daughter duo as they tackle their quirky small town, Stars Hollow. The two have big dreams, starting with getting Rory into her dream college. This starts them on a journey most fans remember fondly, including time at a private high school and mandatory dinner dates with Lorelai’s parents. Oh, the drama!

Gilmore Girls was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino for The WB and later The CW. It ran for a total of seven seasons, all of which are available to stream on Netflix. However, Netflix took obtaining the rights a step further, adding its own season to the mix: Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, which is also available to stream.

Love, Death & Robots

Love, Death & Robots is an animated anthology created by Tim Miller. As an anthology, the series is free to explore many subjects and plots, ranging from comedy to horror and then back around to science fiction and fantasy. However, all themes must circle back to the title, exploring love, death, or robots in some form. While viewers may never quite know what to expect, they can rest assured that each story will contain the show’s signature elements (storytelling style, humor, and animation).

Love, Death & Robots is another Netflix original. There are currently three volumes (seasons) available, with the fourth dropping on May 15th.

Big Mouth

Big Mouth is an animated comedy-turned-coming-of-age tale created by Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. The story follows a group of students as they go from preteens to teenagers, complete with detailed journeys into puberty. Along for the ride are the kids’ Hormone Monsters, who personify what everyone is feeling, be it rage, embarrassment, or anxiety. The series is famous for its willingness to explore any subject as it relates to coming-of-age, from complex friendships to accepting one’s body.

Big Mouth is a Netflix original. It currently has seven seasons, plus a spin-off series, Human Resources, with two seasons. The eighth and final season will premiere on May 23rd.

Bridgerton

When it comes to romance stories, Bridgerton is the top dog, at least for television shows. An Alternative History Regency romance based on Julia Quinn’s novels, the series was created by Chris Van Dusen and bolsters a major ensemble cast including Nicola Coughlan, Luke Thompson, Claudia Jessie, and many more. The story follows the wealthy and elite of London, particularly Lady Whistledown – the mysterious gossip columnist. Romances, reputations, and more will be made or broken based on her words.

Bridgerton currently has three seasons, all of which are available to stream on Netflix. As a Netflix original, the fourth season, which is expected sometime in 2026, will also head right to this platform.