SYFY Debuts First Trailer for Highly Anticipated Image Comics Adaptation

The first trailer for SYFY’s upcoming adaptation of the fan-favorite Image Comics title Revival has been officially released online. The trailer provides people with a basic overview of the general premise; a rural Wisconsin town has to adjust to a startling new reality when the dead mysteriously come back to life. What sets Revival apart from similar zombie-themed titles is that the “revived” appear and act as they did before they passed away. At the center of the story is Officer Dana Cypress (played by Melanie Scrofano), who has to make sense of it all as the town’s residents struggling coming to terms with the situation.

The Revival trailer plays up the mystery elements at the heart of the narrative, leaving tantalizing questions (such as how the dead were revived) unanswered for the show. It also highlights moments of levity, implying that Revival won’t just be a dour character drama. Moments like Dana mentioning her “low moral bar” and confessing to going through other people’s phone are played for laughs, hinting at the show’s dark sense of humor. Check out the trailer in the space above.

SYFY gave Revival a series order last year, and in the months that followed, the network rounded out the cast. In addition to Scrofano, the ensemble also includes the likes of CM Punk, Romy Weltman, David James Elliott, and Andy McQueen. The show is set to premiere on Thursday, June 12th.

Revival is based on the comic series of the same name created by Tim Seeley and Mike Norton. Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce are onboard as showrunners. The Revival comic ran from 2012-2017 and received generally positive reviews over the course of its publication. At one point, a film adaptation of the comic was in the works, but that never materialized.

The Revival comic was noteworthy for its exploration of heady themes such as religion and morality, elements that appear to have been carried over to the show. The trailer teases various subplots that should be a focus of the season, such as difficulty of policing the Revivers and the belief some have that they are demons meant to be destroyed. Much like the source material, Revival should stand out from similar titles due to the nature of the story. In this case, the undead are seemingly regular people acting normally, which raises a number of fascinating questions to discuss. It’ll be interesting to see how these storylines unfold on the show, and what differences there are when compared to the comic.

SYFY is billing the trailer as the preview for Revival Season 1, illustrating that the network has plans to continue the series into the future. Hopefully, Revival is a success with critics and viewers, which will allow the network to realize that vision. It seems like Revival is going to be chock full of mysteries viewers will want to see resolved, and it would be disappointing if the series was cancelled early, leaving threads dangling. Revival could be a refreshing change of pace for the zombie genre, drawing in comic readers and newcomers alike.