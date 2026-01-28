Lost Fantasy Creator Curt Pires Announces Hyper-Violent New The Objectivist Graphic Novel Kickstarter Launch (Exclusive)

Some of the most interesting stories are stories are revenge. Stories where characters seek retribution or pursue their own, specific brands of justice are thrilling, engaging, and often press people to consider serious questions and they’re stories that work particularly well in comics. After all, most superhero stories are at their core stories about vigilantes, just ones that happen to be on the side of good. Now, Lost Fantasy creator Curt Pires is bringing another soon-to-be iconic revenge story to comic book page — and it’s one that promises to be hyper-violent in a way that can only be done on Kickstarter.

Coming soon to Kickstarter is The Objectivist original graphic novel, a brutal vigilante noir from Pires along with Alex Diotto and Luca Casalanguida. The campaign will officially kick off on March 17th The project is set to feature covers from Eisner Award-winning artist Jae Lee. Fans can sign up for the mailing list for The Objectivist here.

The Objectivist Will Deconstruct Everything We Know About Superheroes (And Subjective Truth)

Described as a “boundary-breaking outlaw graphic novel,” The Objectivist is set to deconstruct superhero adoration, vigilantism, and the terrifying rise of subjective truth all through the story of one isolated vigilante. As he mounts a one-man war against corruption, his grip on sanity unravels and his journey soon spirals into moral freefall when the foundations of truth that fuel his blood-splattered crusade starts to crumble. The resulting narrative sucker punch weaves thematic and visual threads ranging from noir hallmarks like The Question, Sin City, and Batman: Year One to Steve Ditko’s Mr. A.

“This is a comic that had to be made without compromise,” Pires said in a statement. “No committees, no corporate filtering. This is both an embrace of the shadow-drenched noir I was raised on and an autopsy of the social conclusions those books subtly endorsed. Something this unsanitized could only happen on Kickstarter.”

The Objectivist is the latest project from Pires who is on a hot streak as of late. Earlier this week, Image Comics announced that Pires along with singer/songwriter Frankling Jonas are teaming up with Patrick Mulholland for an all-new ongoing series, Fireborn. That series, set in the same world as Lost Fantasy, is set to hit shelves in April. Additionally, Pires and Amilcar Pinna kicked off the wild sci-fi fusion adventure Galactic with DSTLRY.

Here are some additional details about The Objectivist. By signing up for the mailing list, fans will receive updates about the project’s launch. The Objectivist is set to be released both as a physical hardcover and digitally on Neon Ichiban. Detailed reward tiers will be announced closer to Kickstarter launch.

