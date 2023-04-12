Mad Cave Studios and Papercutz Reveal The Loud House Volume 19: Bump It Loud (Exclusive)

Lincoln, Lynn, Lisa, and the rest of the Loud family are back with all new adventures, and we've got your exclusive first details right here. Mad Cave Studios and Papercutz have brought back the team behind the Emmy-award-winning The Loud House and Casagrandes to create all new stories, and those new adventures will be found in The Loud House Volume 19: Bump It Loud. Bump It Loud will hit stores in hardcover and paperback on October 17th of this year, and will have Lincoln doing his best to come up with a plan that will deliver the best day ever for his family at the fair. You can check out the full cover and official description for The Loud House Volume 19: Bump It Loud below.

"All's fair at the fair! With so much to do and so much to eat, it is up to the man with the plan, Lincoln Loud, to come up with a strategy to cover the full event for his family. Lisa has a new hypothesis to win at carnival games, Lynn wants to test her mettle, and Luan is looking for anyone to be her next audience for her stand-up set. But what happens when Dad gets some new fried food recipes to try out at home and on his menu? One thing's for sure, the local fair is about to get a whole lot Loud-er. Featuring all-new stories by the talent behind the Emmy-winning series THE LOUD HOUSE and THE CASAGRANDES.

(Photo: Papercutz/Mad Cave Studios)

Creator: The Loud House Creative Team

Format: 5x6 inches

Page Count: 48 pages

Hardcover Dimensions: 6"x 9"

Hardcover Price: $12.99

Paperback Dimensions: 6"x 9"

Paperback Price: $7.99

Age Level: 7 – 12

ISBN for Hardcover: 9781545810576 ISBN for Paperback: 9781545810569

On-sale Date: October 17, 2023

The Loud House cast features Collin Dean (Lincoln), Andre Robinson (Clyde), Jessica DiCicco (Lucy), Lara Jill Miller (Lisa), Cristina Pucelli (Luan), Grey Griffin (Lola), Nina Futterman (Luna), Liana Mummy (Lena), Catherine Taber (Lori), John DiMaggio (Flip) Brian Stepanek (Dad), and Jill Talley (Mom). If you want to see even more of The Loud House, you can find the official description for The Loud House Vol. 1 below.

"Ever wonder what it's like having a big family? 11-year-old Lincoln Loud lives with his 10 sisters. The trick to surviving the chaos is to remain calm, cool, and collected. But most importantly for Lincoln, you've got to have a plan. With all the chaos, and craziness, one thing is always for sure: there is never a dull moment in the Loud house!"

You'll be able to purchase The Loud House Volume 19: Bump It Loud in stores like Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and Bookshop, and the 40-page hardcover will retail for $12.99, while the paperback edition will retail for $7.99.

