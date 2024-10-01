8 Deaths of Spider-Man: Marvel Reveals New Look at Doctor Doom-Inspired Suit
Spider-Man is doomed in the new Amazing Spider-Man epic by Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness.
"Whosoever touches touches this gem shall possess the power of the Crimson Bands of Cyttorak! Henceforth, you who read these words, shall become forevermore — a human juggernaut!" So reads the inscription on the Crimson Ruby, which transforms its bearer into the nigh-unstoppable Juggernaut, Exemplar of Cyttorak the Destroyer, ruler of the Crimson Cosmos. 25 years after the eight mystic principalities of the Octessence — Cyttorak, Balthakk, Farallah, Krakkan, Ikonn, Raggadorr, Watoomb, and Valtorr — turned eight mortals into their eight Exemplars (in the five-part "Eighth Day" storyline spanning issues of Iron Man, Thor, and Peter Parker: Spider-Man), Marvel Comics is revisiting the devastating god of destruction in 8 Deaths of Spider-Man.
Marvel has been teasing that Doctor Doom — the new Sorcerer Supreme — will grant Spider-Man eight extra lives in upcoming issues of Amazing Spider-Man, from the book's new creative team: writer Joe Kelly (Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII) and artist Ed McGuinness (Hulk). Along with a new Doom-inspired Spider-Suit imbued with magic powers (and Jack Kirby-style Doom fists!), Spider-Man will have extra deaths to spend as he battles the deadly Scions of Cyttorak, including Cyrios, Callix and his Crimson Canines, and Cyra.
Marvel has released solicitations for the first five issues of Kelly and McGuinness' run on the book, which begins with Amazing Spider-Man #61 in November. You can see a new look at Spider-Man's Doom armor on the covers below.
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61
THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN BEGIN! The world has changed, Dcotor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme, but he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor… Each year, Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to save the world from an evil god and his scions. This year, Doom is delegating this task to… SPIDER-MAN?! The leader of Latveria has given Spider-Man a new, magic-powered suit and EIGHT EXTRA LIVES with which to save the world?! True Believer, they won't be enough…
On sale: November 13th
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62
THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUE! Spider-Man, one death down, faces the next SCION OF CYTTORAK! That's right, the god Spider-Man faces is the patron of JUGGERNAUT! Juggernaut is about ten times more powerful than Spider-Man with only a fraction of Cyttorak's power! To quote a wise philosopher… "Uh-oh."
On sale: November 27th
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #63
THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! Spider-Man finds himself face-to-face with CYRIOS, SCION OF CYTORRAK! Cyrios represents the inevitability of time and takes Spider-Man on a heartbreaking tour through Peter Parker's past AND future in excruciating detail. How many deaths will Spider-Man spend trying to alter his past and save his future?!
On sale: December 11th
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #64
THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! Cytorrak's most dangerous scion, CALLIX, and his deadly CRIMSON CANINES take their turn to inflict physical pain on Spider-Man. Spidey doesn't have many deaths left to spend…
On sale: December 25th
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65
THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! Spider-Man has faced four Scions and is running out of extra lives. This issue's scion, CYRA, represents the very power of Death Itself and makes Spider-Man watch everything he loves die. Can Spider-Man possibly withstand this punishment?
On sale: January 8th, 2025
