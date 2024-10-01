"Whosoever touches touches this gem shall possess the power of the Crimson Bands of Cyttorak! Henceforth, you who read these words, shall become forevermore — a human juggernaut!" So reads the inscription on the Crimson Ruby, which transforms its bearer into the nigh-unstoppable Juggernaut, Exemplar of Cyttorak the Destroyer, ruler of the Crimson Cosmos. 25 years after the eight mystic principalities of the Octessence — Cyttorak, Balthakk, Farallah, Krakkan, Ikonn, Raggadorr, Watoomb, and Valtorr — turned eight mortals into their eight Exemplars (in the five-part "Eighth Day" storyline spanning issues of Iron Man, Thor, and Peter Parker: Spider-Man), Marvel Comics is revisiting the devastating god of destruction in 8 Deaths of Spider-Man.

Marvel has been teasing that Doctor Doom — the new Sorcerer Supreme — will grant Spider-Man eight extra lives in upcoming issues of Amazing Spider-Man, from the book's new creative team: writer Joe Kelly (Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII) and artist Ed McGuinness (Hulk). Along with a new Doom-inspired Spider-Suit imbued with magic powers (and Jack Kirby-style Doom fists!), Spider-Man will have extra deaths to spend as he battles the deadly Scions of Cyttorak, including Cyrios, Callix and his Crimson Canines, and Cyra.

(Photo: Amazing Spider-Man #61 variant cover by Gleb Melnikov. )

Marvel has released solicitations for the first five issues of Kelly and McGuinness' run on the book, which begins with Amazing Spider-Man #61 in November. You can see a new look at Spider-Man's Doom armor on the covers below.