Marvel Teases Spider-Man’s Death in New Event

An upcoming Spider-Man story arc teases death for the wall-crawler. Writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr. are nearing the end of their run on The Amazing Spider-Man, so that means it’s time for Marvel Comics to start marketing what’s to follow. Readers have witnessed Mary Jane Watson start a new relationship with Paul, Norman Osborn take on a heroic identity as the Gold Goblin, Ben Reilly’s transformation into the villainous Chasm, Ms. Marvel’s death and resurrection, a Gang War, and much more. But now, the Grim Reaper is coming for the Spider-Man Family.

Marvel released a teaser for “The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man,” a 10-issue arc launching this fall in Amazing Spider-Man that takes place following the end of Zeb Wells’ run on the title. We also gained details on the creative team for “The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man.” Per the Marvel press release, “Following Zeb Wells’ landmark run, writer Joe Kelly and Justina Ireland alongside artists Ed McGuinness and Gleb Melnikov bring you a new Spidey epic titled THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more information on this 10-issue arc launching this fall!”

The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man teaser art revealed

Teaser for the 10-issue Amazing Spider-Man’s The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man story arc.

The artwork for “The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man” features a red-stained sky with eight gravestones marked in the ground. Of course, these gravestones could signify the deaths of eight individuals in Peter Parker / Spider-Man’s life. The web-slinger has worked hard to make it so he doesn’t suffer any more losses, after being plagued by the tragic losses of Uncle Ben, Gwen Stacy, and many others.

There is also the controversial “Spider-Man: One More Day” story arc that saw Spider-Man make a deal with Mephisto to save the life of Aunt May. In return, Spider-Man had to give up his marriage to Mary Jane. In this scenario, Peter traded his marriage for Aunt May’s safety.

What is Zeb Wells’ final Spider-Man story about?

Teaser for Amazing Spider-Man #58

Marvel released teaser art for Amazing Spider-Man #58, which begins the final showdown with Tombstone. “Tombstone’s revenge! Spanning multiple issues, Spidey’s most brutal battle begins in Amazing Spider-Man #58,” the press release reads. “Hitting stands in September, the visceral issue will kick off the climactic final arc of Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s epic run!” The art by John Romita Jr. shows Spider-Man perching on a building in a pouring thunderstorm, with rain falling all across his costume. Fans may be wondering why Tombstone is the chosen villain to end this era of Spider-Man comics, but Wells has been setting this up ever since he helped relaunch Amazing Spider-Man.