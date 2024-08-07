Marvel is doomed. Following news out of San Diego Comic-Con 2024 that Robert Downey Jr. is playing Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Marvel Comics Universe is positioning the supervillain for his supreme reign in 2025. First, having replaced Doctor Strange as the new Sorcerer Supreme during the events of Blood Hunt, the leader of Latveria will give Spider-Man a Doom-inspired suit in the 10-issue “8 Deaths of Spider-Man” arc in Amazing Spider-Man this November. Next year, the Marvel Universe submits to Victor Von Doom in the Doom-centric event One World Under Doom.

In anticipation of Sorcerer Supreme Doom, Marvel Comics is rolling out two dozen Doom Variant Covers in October. The relaunched Iron Man #1 by Spencer Ackerman and Julius Ohta and writer Zeb Wells’ Amazing Spider-Man finale are among the titles that will feature Doctor Doom defeating the heroes of the Marvel Universe.

The publisher has offered an ominous tease:”Doom succeeded where Marvel’s heroes failed, but his quest to save the world has only just begun.” Here’s the lineup, followed by 11 just-revealed covers:

On Sale 10/2

DAREDEVIL #14 Doom Variant Cover by Chad Hardin

DEADPOOL #7 Doom Variant Cover by Amanda Conner

IMMORTAL THOR #16 Doom Variant Cover by Andrei Bressan

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #6 Doom Variant Cover by Gleb Melnikov

STORM #1 Doom Variant Cover by Marco Checchetto

X-MEN #5 Doom Variant Cover by Alessandro Cappuccio

On Sale 10/9

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #2 Doom Variant Cover by Terry Dodson

FANTASTIC FOUR #26 Doom Variant Cover by Ben Harvey

PHOENIX #4 Doom Variant Cover by Francesco Manna

VENOM #38 Doom Variant Cover by Carlos Magno

On Sale 10/16

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #25 Doom Variant Cover by Annie Wu

UNCANNY X-MEN #4 Doom Variant Cover by Rod Reis

WOLVERINE #2 Doom Variant Cover by Francesco Mobili

On Sale 10/23

AVENGERS #19 Doom Variant Cover by Todd Nauck

IRON MAN #1 Doom Variant Cover by Mike McKone

SCARLET WITCH #5 Doom Variant Cover by Stefano Caselli

SPIDER-BOY #12 Doom Variant Cover by Edwin Galmon

X-FACTOR #3 Doom Variant Cover by Pete Woods

X-MEN #6 Doom Variant Cover by Roge Antonio

On Sale 10/30

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #60 Doom Variant Cover by Iban Coello

CAPTAIN AMERICA #14 Doom Variant Cover by Dan Panosian

