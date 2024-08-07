Comics

Doctor Doom Conquers the Marvel Universe on New Variant Cover Series

Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Doom conquers the Marvel Universe in 2025.

Marvel is doomed. Following news out of San Diego Comic-Con 2024 that Robert Downey Jr. is playing Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Marvel Comics Universe is positioning the supervillain for his supreme reign in 2025. First, having replaced Doctor Strange as the new Sorcerer Supreme during the events of Blood Hunt, the leader of Latveria will give Spider-Man a Doom-inspired suit in the 10-issue “8 Deaths of Spider-Man” arc in Amazing Spider-Man this November. Next year, the Marvel Universe submits to Victor Von Doom in the Doom-centric event One World Under Doom.

In anticipation of Sorcerer Supreme Doom, Marvel Comics is rolling out two dozen Doom Variant Covers in October. The relaunched Iron Man #1 by Spencer Ackerman and Julius Ohta and writer Zeb Wells’ Amazing Spider-Man finale are among the titles that will feature Doctor Doom defeating the heroes of the Marvel Universe. 

The publisher has offered an ominous tease:”Doom succeeded where Marvel’s heroes failed, but his quest to save the world has only just begun.” Here’s the lineup, followed by 11 just-revealed covers:

On Sale 10/2
DAREDEVIL #14 Doom Variant Cover by Chad Hardin
DEADPOOL #7 Doom Variant Cover by Amanda Conner
IMMORTAL THOR #16 Doom Variant Cover by Andrei Bressan
SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #6 Doom Variant Cover by Gleb Melnikov
STORM #1 Doom Variant Cover by Marco Checchetto
X-MEN #5 Doom Variant Cover by Alessandro Cappuccio

On Sale 10/9
EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #2 Doom Variant Cover by Terry Dodson
FANTASTIC FOUR #26 Doom Variant Cover by Ben Harvey
PHOENIX #4 Doom Variant Cover by Francesco Manna
VENOM #38 Doom Variant Cover by Carlos Magno

On Sale 10/16
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #25 Doom Variant Cover by Annie Wu
UNCANNY X-MEN #4 Doom Variant Cover by Rod Reis
WOLVERINE #2 Doom Variant Cover by Francesco Mobili

On Sale 10/23
AVENGERS #19 Doom Variant Cover by Todd Nauck
IRON MAN #1 Doom Variant Cover by Mike McKone
SCARLET WITCH #5 Doom Variant Cover by Stefano Caselli
SPIDER-BOY #12 Doom Variant Cover by Edwin Galmon
X-FACTOR #3 Doom Variant Cover by Pete Woods
X-MEN #6 Doom Variant Cover by Roge Antonio

On Sale 10/30
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #60 Doom Variant Cover by Iban Coello
CAPTAIN AMERICA #14 Doom Variant Cover by Dan Panosian

AVENGERS #19 Doom Variant Cover by Todd Nauck

DEADPOOL #7 Doom Variant Cover by Amanda Conner

IRON MAN #1 Doom Variant Cover by Mike McKone​​​​​​​

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #25 Doom Variant Cover by Annie Wu

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #6 Doom Variant Cover by Gleb Melnikov

SPIDER-BOY #12 Doom Variant Cover by Edwin Galmon

STORM #1 Doom Variant Cover by Marco Checchetto

UNCANNY X-MEN #4 Doom Variant Cover by Rod Reis

VENOM #38 Doom Variant Cover by Carlos Magno

WOLVERINE #2 Doom Variant Cover by Francesco Mobili

X-MEN #6 Doom Variant Cover by Roge Antonio

