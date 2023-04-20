Marvel's New Alien Era Begins in a Preview of the First Issue (Exclusive)

A startling discovery is made in an exclusive preview of Marvel's new Alien ongoing series. Along with publishing Star Wars comics, Marvel has also launched the 20th Century Studios imprint, home to titles such as Planet of the Apes, Predator, and of course, Alien. While 20th Century Studios works on more movie spinoffs and TV shows, a new Alien series is coming from Declan Shalvey, Andrea Broccardo, Triona Farrell, and VC's Clayton Cowles, as they take over from the previous creative team of writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artists Salvador Larroca and Julius Ohta.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Alien #1 by Declan Shalvey, Andrea Broccardo, Triona Farrell, and VC's Clayton Cowles. Before we dive into the main story, we're greeted by a swarm of Xenomorphs as the narrator talks in the background. We then move to the ice moon LV-695, where two scientists are preparing for another excursion underground. Dayton appears to be at least dating Zasha's mother, and there's some cheeky banter between the two, which can be expected from a rebellious teenager and an adult figure. As Zasha digs into the ice, she uncovers the frozen body of a Xenomorph.

"It's incredibly exciting to take on such a brilliant franchise ...the potential for great stories is limitless," Shalvey said. "I feel like the themes from the films remain quite relevant to today, which makes me feel like we're able to tell contemporary stories set in that iconic universe. I'm very much hoping to channel the mood and atmosphere of those films while doing something new and Andrea has done an incredible job of putting the reader in that recognizable world. With this new series, I think we have a really interesting addition to the lore of Alien."

The exclusive preview of Alien #1 can be found below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, April 26th.