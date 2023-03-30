Marvel's Planet of the Apes Revisits the Beginning of the Human/Ape War (Exclusive)

Fans of Planet of the Apes get to relive the harrowing moments that occurred when the war between humans and apes kicked into high gear. The iconic film franchise is returning to Marvel Comics in April, where it has a deep history that goes back over 40 years. Eisner-winning writer David F. Walker (Luke Cage, Bitter Root) and artist Dave Wachter (Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon, Star Wars: The High Republic – Trail of Shadows) are teaming up for a new Planet of the Apes series, with its opening issue recapping how scientific tests on chimps led to the deadly outbreak.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of Planet of the Apes #1 by David F. Walker, Dave Wachter, and Bryan Valenza. It takes readers back to San Francisco in 2011 when the first chimps were injected with the retroviruses ALZ-112 and ALZ-113 by the biotech company Gen-Sys Laboratories. They were looking to cure Alzheimer's Disease, but unfortunately created something far more lethal. While the initial tests proved to give the simian test subjects increased brain activity and intelligence, humans were dealt a much worse hand. Our immune system was resistant to ALZ-112, while ALZ-113 mutated to become a contagious virus that was called the simian flu.

From there, things escalate to the simian flu becoming a global pandemic, with apes being blamed for the virus. We also see an iconic scene from the Golden Gate Ape Uprising, when a group of apes that escaped from a Gen-Sys research facility, zoos, and animals shelters clashed with police officers.

"Not only is Planet of the Apes my favorite film franchise, it was my favorite series of comics from Marvel when I was a kid," Walker said. "Both the films and the comics ignited my imagination and helped me fall in love with the art of storytelling. To be part of Marvel's return to the Planet of the Apes is more than an honor, it is a childhood dream come true."

Marvel Launches 20th Century Studios Imprint

The launch of Planet of the Apes #1, followed by titles for Alien and Predator, will kick off the debut of a new 20th Century Studios imprint at Marvel Comics. The imprint will be reflected on covers for Planet of the Apes #1, Alien #1, and Predator #2 in April, and all other comics going forward.

"Ever since we announced our Alien and Predator comics, we hoped to create a special space within our comics line to go even bigger and bolder and keep building on the iconic moments from these properties that we all know and love. This 20th Century Studios comics imprint, in collaboration with our friends at 20th Century Studios, is the perfect way to do that," said C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief, Marvel Comics. "Now that we're bringing back Planet of the Apes again through classic comic book storytelling, we are absolutely thrilled to officially launch this imprint for the fans, and we're all honored to expand upon it in the coming months."

"We've had a blast working with C.B. and his team and, as lifetime Marvel comics fans, it's an honor to be a part of such an enduring creative legacy," said Steve Asbell, President, 20th Century Studios. "We think fans will love the fresh takes on these beloved, iconic movies."

The exclusive preview of Planet of the Apes #1 goes on sale Wednesday, April 5th.