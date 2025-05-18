Doctor Doom Is Now the Most Dangerous Sorcerer Supreme Marvel Has Ever Seen

One World Under Doom has been showing new sides of Doctor Doom since it began. Doom has taken over the world, all because of him gaining the powers of the Sorcerer Supreme in 2024’s Blood Hunt. Since then, he’s used those powers to trounce everyone standing in his way. He took out Hydra, making the heroes look bad for not wiping them out before. He’s able to defeat the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and Masters of Evil, all while making them look like amateurs. Doom has transcended being a villain, and his actions in One World Under Doom have readers guessing on his true motivations. One World Under Doom #4 gives Doom a new challenge, one that the Sorcerer Supreme always has to deal with — the lord of the Dark Dimension Dormammu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, Doom has shown that his time as the Sorcerer Supreme is going to be very different from former Sorcerers Supreme like Doctor Strange. Doom has been a master of magic for much of his life, and he’s learned to use it in ways that no one else does. Doom’s battle against Dormammu shows off just how out of the box that Doom things, using his new magic mastery in ways that show that’s the most dangerous Sorcerer Supreme ever.

Doctor Doom Uses His Magic in Dangerous New Ways

Doom starts the fight with Dormammu in a very Doom-like fashion — tricking the magical titan with a Doombot and then smashing him in the face with a magical energy hammer. Right off the bat, this move is very much unlike anything that Doctor Strange would do. Strange wasn’t much of a melee fighter for most of his superhero career, so him using magic in this way wouldn’t be something that he’d think of. However, Doom wasn’t done there. The Eye of Agamotto can fire demon-hurting light, which Strange had used rather directly, firing light blasts demonic foes. However, Doom goes another way, projecting the light around him layers, and bending it, making himself into a demon burning star surrounded by a hurricane of light. Dormammu then summons his army of demons, overwhelming the new Sorcerer Supreme.

Doom keeps using his magic in ways that Strange never would. Doom is drowned in a tide of demons, but he creates a new spell, one that used the light of the Eye to break through the demons. He activates it with two familiar words — “Flame on” — blasting through the demons surrounding him. Then, Doom creates another new spell, one based on the powers of Cyclops and summoned by using the words “optic blasts”, allowing him to blast his way through the demonic horde and close the distance between himself and Dormammu. He creates one final new spell, one he summons with another familiar world: “Snikt”. Doom sprouts energy-based Wolverine claws and stabs Dormammu in the stomach with the claws. Doom has continually come up with new ways to use the powers of Sorcerer Supreme. Doom has long been one of the most inventive villains in the Marvel Universe, and him figuring out new ways to magic shows that. Doctor Strange always won because of his knowledge of magic, but Doom’s background as a scientist is always going to make him experiment with those powers. It’s this that makes Doctor Doom the most dangerous Sorcerer Supreme ever.

Doctor Doom’s Use of Magic Is Genius

When Doctor Doom became Sorcerer Supreme, everyone expected him to go in new directions. Doom has always used magic, but his use of it has often been different than the ways that Doctor Strange did. Doom doesn’t fight like a master of magic; he fights like a warrior-king, and his use of magic shows that. Doom has always tried to figure out new ways to use technology to defeat his enemies, and he’s done the same with the power of the Sorcerer Supreme. Instead of fighting Dormammu like Doctor Strange would, Doctor Doom fights him in his way, using magic in an unexpected fashion to hurt Dormammu and his demons. That doesn’t mean that his new magic played a role in his victory — in fact, Doom’s desire to get up close and personal leads to Dormammu stealing the Eye of Agamotto, changing the tenor of the fight — but it proves a point.

Doom definitely made a mistake in his fight with Dormammu, but the fact he’s using magic in new ways is enough to show off just how dangerous that Doom can be as Sorcerer Supreme. Doom isn’t going to follow the old rules, but try to use magic in ways that his foes don’t expect. While this can sometimes backfire, it shows that Doom is willing to think outside of the box, and that makes him the most dangerous Sorcerer Supreme of them all.

One World Under Doom #4 is on sale now.