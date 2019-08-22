Marvel Planning Spider-Man & Black Cat Wedding

Spider-Man has one of the most known groups of villains and allies in the entire Marvel Comics canon. Felicia Hardy, also known as Black Cat, is a character that pops up quite a bit, but this fall she’s going to be stepping into some unforeseen territory. (Well at least if you don’t count What If? #21, “What If… Spider-Man Married the Black Cat?”) That’s right everyone’s favorite Web-Head and his on-again/off-again love interest are tying the knot this November.

The solicitation for the just-released Black Cat Annual #1 reads, “You are cordially invited to the wedding of Black Cat and Spider-Man.” The hero is more than a little dismayed on the cover of the book while Cat looks ecstatic in her wedding gown. There’s no telling how the two ended up in this exact predicament but there will no doubt be some fireworks at this particular union.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Felicia Hardy has proven to be a cunning and unpredictable ally, sometimes she’s a ruthless villain, and sometimes she’s just hanging around in the wings. Regardless, Black Cat has graduated from a B-plot in Peter Parker’s story, it looks like she’ll be playing a major role in Spider-Man’s life going forward.

Felicia Hardy’s new series has highlighted her work as a world-renowned thief, which doesn’t exactly sound like it would go along with Spider-Man’s heroics. However, the two have never let that small detail stop them from participating in any flings in the past. Jed MacKay has done an excellent job of fleshing out her character in the book so far.

Black Cat has had a big year with her appearance in Spider-Man’s PlayStation 4 outing, and things are just getting better and better for her as the calendar rolls on. This ongoing Black Cat series is the first of its kind and the high-strung heist drama will carry on through the winter.

Marvel released a synopsis for the book:

“The Black Cat is back and starring in her first ever ongoing series! Felicia Hardy has a taste for the finer things in life and a certain set of skills that can get her into any mansion, vault or museum to… procure said finer things. But due to her actions in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, Felicia’s not only on the run from the police but also by the New York Theives’ Guild and their boss ODESSA DRAKE! High octane heists, climactic chases and twist after twist that will keep you on the edge of your seat like a cat on a perch. IN THIS ISSUE- Find out a secret from Cat’s past in a bonus story that sets a foundation for the future! All this and an all new MARVEL MEOW short story by Nao Fuji!”

This wedding-themed issue will be out in November.

BLACK CAT ANNUAL #1

JED MACKAY (W) • Javier Pina (A) • Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

• You are cordially invited to the wedding of Black Cat and Spider-Man!

• In lieu of gifts, please turn off all your security systems, laser grids and counterweight giant stone traps.

• All this AND a bonus story?!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99