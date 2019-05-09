Marvel Reveals First Look At Black Cat Series

Felicia Hardy is back in action in her new Black Cat solo series, and after what she’s been getting up to in Amazing Spider-Man, it’s guaranteed to be a wild ride. Black Cat has found herself next to old allies in Hunted, and after that dust settles down it will be time to go back to doing what she does best, thieving. We’ve got an exclusive first look at that big return in our preview for Black Cat #1, and as you can see, she definitely hasn’t lost her touch.

The preview opens with Hardy attending a high society soiree of some kind, with plenty of expensive art on the walls. Hardy might not be in her Black Cat gear, but that doesn’t mean security isn’t following her every movie, well aware of who she is and what she can do. In fact, they feel she’s already struck, as certain art has already gone missing, and as you might expect she is the number one suspect.

As you can see, they do bring her in for questioning, but it does not turn out well for them in the slightest.

Black Cat is written by Jed MacKay with art by Mike Dowling, Travel Foreman, and Nao Fuji, and features a cover by J. Scott Campbell. You can check out the official description below.

“The Black Cat is back and starring in her first ever ongoing series! Felicia Hardy has a taste for the finer things in life and a certain set of skills that can get her into any mansion, vault or museum to… procure said finer things. But due to her actions in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, Felicia’s not only on the run from the police but also by the New York Thieves’ Guild and their boss ODESSA DRAKE! High octane heists, climactic chases and twist after twist that will keep you on the edge of your seat like a cat on a perch. IN THIS ISSUE- Find out a secret from Cat’s past in a bonus story that sets a foundation for the future! All this and an all new MARVEL MEOW short story by Nao Fuji!”

Black Cat #1 hits comic stores on June 5th, and you can check out our exclusive preview on the next slide!

