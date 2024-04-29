Marvel's Blood Hunt Vampire Crossover Gets a New Preview

Marvel's vampire crossover Blood Hunt kicks off this week, and a preview teases some of the drama that's in store for Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The big summer event will be focused on the creatures of the night as the Marvel Universe is covered in darkness, allowing the vampires to take over. Penning Blood Hunt is current Avengers and Moon Knight scribe Jed MacKay, who is joined by superstar artist Pepe Larraz. Marvel is planning a ton of tie-ins and miniseries tied to Blood Hunt, but as far as the main series goes, you can see which Avengers Assemble in Marvel's official preview.

Marvel released a preview of Blood Hunt #1 by Jed MacKay, Pepe Larraz, and Marte Gracia. It begins with a countdown to "Sundeath," which could presumably be when the sun is blanketed in darkness. Down in New York City, Scarlet Witch investigates a bank robbery pulled off by Blackout, who is also taken over and engulfed by his own Darkforce energy. Iron Man reports that similar occurrences are happening across the globe: Darkforce users like Dusk, Darkstar, Silhouette, and Cloak, exploding. Scarlet Witch states that they've become portals to the Darkforce Dimension.

At another part of town, Moon Knight's allies Tigra and Hunter's Moon are with Shroud, another Darkforce user. They quickly realize this isn't an isolated event, but an attack orchestrated by the vampires. The preview ends with an army of vampires leaping out of a building, ready to go on the offensive.

What is Marvel's Blood Hunt about?

"The skies have gone dark, the sun hiding its face from the carnage to come. The children of the night, the vampires, have risen from the dark and hidden places of the world as one to drown the Marvel Universe in blood," a description of Blood Hunt reads. "Earth's final night has fallen – can even the heroes of this doomed world stem the tide of blood that is to come? Join the Avengers, Blade, Bloodline, Spider-Man, Hunter's Moon, Tigra, Doctor Strange and Clea as the dance of death begins."

The preview for Blood Hunt #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, May 1st.