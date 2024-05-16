X-Men: Marvel Reveals Storm's New Look for From the Ashes Series

X-Men's Storm is getting a new look in her own solo series from Marvel. Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck team on STORM this October. This is a return to Marvel for Ayodele after the delightful Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood last year. For Werneck, he's been around the block with the mutants during his run on Immortal X-Men. Of the former Krakoa residents, few of them are as popular as Storm and in the aftermath of the haven's destruction, she's tasked with saving the planet with her new team. As leader, Storm's choices will end up having massive consequences for Earth-dwellers, and beyond! Adding to the intrigue is the fact that she's an Avenger now as well. So, that also adds to the wild times ahead in this solo series.

"I still can't believe that Marvel gave me this gift," Werneck mused. "Storm is a character that I love, and I have so much respect for what this character represents to people. We're working with so much love and devotion on this project, and I hope that fans enjoy it as much as we're enjoying making it."

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment/ Manhanini, Werneck, Ayodele)

STORM #1

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

On Sale 10/2

"We are building towards gargantuan conflicts that will shake the universe from Planet Earth to the Dimension of Manifestations," Ayodele would. "We are crafting stories filled to the brim with humanity, love, mystery, adventure, heartbreak, and ALL-OUT ACTION. Tom Brevoort, the editor behind Marvel's most universe-shattering events, Lucas Werneck, the incredible artist known for his genius-level attention to design and character work, and I are cooking with supernovas on this series. So join us on this journey that promises to be exciting till the bitter-sweet end. Get ready for an ETERNAL STORM."

Storm Remains An X-Men Fan-Favorite

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment/Lucas Werneck)

As evidenced by the love-fest surrounding X-Men '97, people dearly care about the Weather Goddess. This is a fact that Ayodele is well-aware of and aims to do right by the fans who show up for any of her solo adventures or focus moments among large-scale stories.

"As a fan of Storm, her duties to the X-Men, and what she stands for in various real-world communities, I would like to assure the audience that Storm is in danger. Extremely so. We love Ororo Munroe, and that is why we have crafted a thrilling story that will put the strength of her character on wide-open display," the writer argues. "But when you're an Omega-level mutant, few things can test your limits, and even fewer things can shatter those limits. For our STORM series, one thing we would like fans to remember is that there are threats that are beyond Omega. Prepare yourselves for an extraordinary display of superheroism that leaves knuckles bloody, knees bashed in, and mountains cratered."

STORM ascends to the clouds this October.

Do you love that Storm is getting her own solo series in the midst of X-Men fever?