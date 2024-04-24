Black Panther: Blood Hunt Writer Cheryl Lynn Eaton on T'Challa's Vampire Possession (Exclusive)

New status quo ComicBook.com: The announcement of Black Panther: Blood Hunt was one of the first spinoffs/tie-ins to confirm an established hero is turned into a vampire in Blood Hunt. From a creative standpoint, how was it coming aboard an event like this where Black Panther's status quo has been fundamentally shaken? Cheryl Lynn Eaton: First and foremost, credit must be given to the Black Panther creative team of Eve L. Ewing and Chris Allen for building such a solid foundation for T'Challa! T'Challa now knows who he is as a man and as a hero. What Farid and I wanted to explore was if T'Challa could protect that core when so much about him physically has changed. How does one maintain their humanity when they are no longer human? How can one serve and lead humanity if one is engineered to prey upon it? prevnext

T'Challa's return home and secret vampire mission How is T'Challa handling not only returning to Wakanda's capital city for the first time since his exile, but also serving the vampires with this secret mission? I consider Black Panther: Blood Hunt to be a "boss battle" for T'Challa. The challenges in this series are necessary for him to face in order to level up. T'Challa is home, but he is not on familiar turf! Even though he is within the "Golden City," it still eludes him. To truly be home is a prize he will have to fight for in this series. But Bast has confidence in her champion.

Mythological demons steeped in African lore What can you tell us about the African mythological demons you're introducing alongside artist Farid Karami? Though Dracula has had an impeccable PR team throughout the centuries, vampiric myths are not limited to Romania! I had quite a fun time digging through West and Central African lore and Farid's renditions of these mythological creatures are incredible. He is truly a superstar in the making. I realize that's very much a "wait and see" answer, but I don't want to spoil the surprise by naming names!

Wakanda's ties to vampires Hopefully I'm reading this right, but one of your quotes when Black Panther: Blood Hunt was announced seemed to tease a deeper connection between T'Challa and vampires. What secrets are readers going to learn about Wakanda's ties to the creatures of the night? The Marvel Universe is a gorgeous tapestry—and when you pull on a thread, you might be surprised by the origin point you are led to! Wakanda was for many years an isolated nation, but that isolation did not mean that Wakanda did not have an impact far beyond its borders. Hopefully, I will not get in trouble with the Marvel powers that be for this answer—but within the Marvel Universe the origin of the vampire is rooted in three specific realms. I think I can safely say that one of those realms is Wakanda.

Final thoughts To wrap up, any final thoughts you want to leave with fans as we head towards Black Panther: Blood Hunt? Creating this story with Farid Karami and Andrew Dalhouse has been a dream and we have given it our absolute all—as T'Challa will soon do on May 29!