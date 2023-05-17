Ultimate Invasion #1 Reveals New Trailer For Marvel Comics Series

Ultimate Invasion #1 has a brand new trailer as Marvel Comics prepares fans for the Ultimate Universe's grand return. Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch are reunited with the imprint's greatest legacies in a story poised to bring a lot of that early 2000s content back into the fold. The Ultimates was a flashpoint for the Marvel Comics operation. A different universe, unburdened by continuity and focusing on "modern" approaches to superheroes had a lot of sway amongst readers at the time. However, over the years, things got a bit unwieldy and Marvel made the choice to end the Ultimate Universe. As a part of Secret Wars, everything went the way of the dodo except for a few choice creations: namely Miles Morales and The Maker. (The Maker is a evil variant of Mr. Fantastic from Ultimate Fantastic Four.) So, take a look at how everything old is new again.

Entertainment Weekly sat down with the creative team to talk about Ultimate Invasion. It seems like they had a lot of ideas percolating around the Ultimate Universe and it's legacy. Amidst a culture wide re-estimation of the 2000s, it only makes sense to wonder about what that world would look like now. Any story that would bring The Ultimates back now would have to include the imprint's de-facto standard-bearer, Miles Morales.

"I think it's fair to say that both Bryan and I have already put in our time doing Ultimate books, so when Marvel laid this project in front of us, we both knew there needed to be a good reason to revisit the idea of 'Ultimate Comics' beyond telling a cool story or just getting to work together, which is something we've been trying to do for years," Hickman began. "So with that in mind, it couldn't be replicating or revisiting what Bryan did in the original Ultimates — creating a streamlined, modernized version that would eventually become the spine of the MCU — and it certainly couldn't be what I did, which was a final chapter of a pre-existing universe."

20 Years After The Ultimate Universe's Start

Hitch would add, "It's been more than 20 years since I started work on The Ultimates, a project that would have a big impact on my own career and beyond, so when Marvel came to me with the idea of revisiting the Ultimate Universe with the man who so brilliantly and spectacularly destroyed the last one, I was both feet in! Jonathan is a terrific writer of big, sprawling epics and we've talked about working together more than once so for this new Ultimate Universe adventure to unite us is very exciting. I get to bring two decades of new experience as an artist and storyteller to this. It's new, different and familiar. It's big budget, high-concept, widescreen storytelling. I feel right at home."

Hickman chimed-in, "we also thought the very idea of Ultimate Comics needed to be inverted from what the original universe was. We wanted this to be something that could really only exist in the comic space: A new way of thinking about, and enjoying, a new version of the Marvel Universe. I'm pretty happy to say that it feels like we've accomplished those things and we're very excited for everyone to get to read it."

