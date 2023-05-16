Echo Fans Worried Over Marvel's Release Plans for Show

By Adam Barnhardt

Tuesday, it was announced Echo will release its entire season the last week of November. A first for Marvel Studios shows on Disney+, Echo will now release all six of its episodes on Wednesday, November 29th. Given the shift in format, fans of the character are worried about what such a move could mean for the quality of the show, with some speculating the studio is looking to get the show out the door as fast as possible given its mid-week release.

The news also confirms Marvel Studios will have three shows released on Disney+ this year behind Secret Invasion and the second season of Loki. As of now, both shows are expected to keep their weekly release format, with Loki seemingly pivoting to Friday releases, back from the new Disney+ standard of Wednesday releases.

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.

Under Radar

prevnext

No Confidence

prevnext

Wrong

prevnext

Shame

prevnext

Mixed

prevnext

Didn't See That

prevnext

Thinking

*****

Every episode of Echo drops on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 29th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of