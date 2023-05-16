Echo Fans Worried Over Marvel's Release Plans for Show
Tuesday, it was announced Echo will release its entire season the last week of November. A first for Marvel Studios shows on Disney+, Echo will now release all six of its episodes on Wednesday, November 29th. Given the shift in format, fans of the character are worried about what such a move could mean for the quality of the show, with some speculating the studio is looking to get the show out the door as fast as possible given its mid-week release.
The news also confirms Marvel Studios will have three shows released on Disney+ this year behind Secret Invasion and the second season of Loki. As of now, both shows are expected to keep their weekly release format, with Loki seemingly pivoting to Friday releases, back from the new Disney+ standard of Wednesday releases.
Echo a binge...oh they wanna get rid of that show so quickly! https://t.co/v5YOVvFoRE— Daniel (@danielofmadness) May 16, 2023
I'm sorry but dropping Echo in a binge format just screams "No Confidence"#FizzVsComics https://t.co/qkOGoGibyc— Michael Scally 🏳️🌈 🐀 (SAME USERNAME ELSEWHERE) (@FizzVsTheWorld) May 16, 2023
Now you all know you are wrong for binge dropping Echo lmfaooooooo https://t.co/BeekeYKNJk— NewT/Chopper (@NewTSage) May 16, 2023
Based off this wording, Loki Season 2 gets the weekly release schedule while Echo gets the binge dump treatment.
That's a shame of not being able to build a weekly story speculation buzz for a Marvel show with a titular woman hero. https://t.co/oE8dKtBycj— Ian D (@dixonij) May 16, 2023
I'm mixed on the binge-release model for Echo. I get that Hollywood basically goes dark for a month after Thanksgiving and they're probably trying to avoid the holiday release squeeze but still not totally a fan of this. https://t.co/4pxCDLar9l— Shelby Hallow (@shelby_hallow) May 16, 2023
echo being a binge??? https://t.co/w00XWAbs7k pic.twitter.com/WWuqoVTG9G— ayden ᗢ | guardians vol 3 (@wandasson1) May 16, 2023
ECHO a binge series. pic.twitter.com/HzY00wMTcK— kimberly. (@problemsthots) May 16, 2023
Every episode of Echo drops on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 29th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.
