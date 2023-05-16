Echo Fans Worried Over Marvel's Release Plans for Show

Tuesday, it was announced Echo will release its entire season the last week of November. A first for Marvel Studios shows on Disney+, Echo will now release all six of its episodes on Wednesday, November 29th. Given the shift in format, fans of the character are worried about what such a move could mean for the quality of the show, with some speculating the studio is looking to get the show out the door as fast as possible given its mid-week release.

The news also confirms Marvel Studios will have three shows released on Disney+ this year behind Secret Invasion and the second season of Loki. As of now, both shows are expected to keep their weekly release format, with Loki seemingly pivoting to Friday releases, back from the new Disney+ standard of Wednesday releases.

