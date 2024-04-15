Marvel Cover Artist Jeffrey Veregge Dies at the Age of 50

Jeffrey Veregge, known for his stunning cover work at Marvel Comics, IDW Publishing, and Valiant Comics, has passed away at the age of 50. Marvel's social media account shared the sad news of Veregge's passing. Veregge was diagnosed with a severe form of lupus back in 2021, derailing his promising career and leaving his family with hospital bills in the millions. His wife, Christina, shared that Jeffrey passed away unexpectedly on the morning of April 12th from a heart attack.

"We are saddened to learn artist and writer Jeffrey Veregge has passed away," a post from the Marvel Entertainment account on X (formerly Twitter) reads. "His striking and beautiful use of formline designs celebrated both pop culture and tradition, reimagining Marvel and beyond in ways that will never fade. Our hearts are with his family and loved ones."

His wife, Christina, wrote on Facebook, "We're heartbroken to share the devastating news that our beloved Jeffrey passed away unexpectedly this morning from a heart attack. Our family is in shock and trying to process this unimaginable pain.

For 1025 days he fought lupus like the superhero we knew him to be. The strength, faith, determination and courage he showed while being in the hospital for a total of 925 days was an inspiration to us all. He fought so hard for his family and his 3 children who were his absolute pride and joy. He will be missed more than words can express. This world was a better place because of him.

Please keep us in your prayers as we grieve this indescribable loss."

Jeffrey Veregge rose to fame with a mesh of formline designs and what he dubbed "Salish Geek" creativity, using his Native American background to craft breathtaking covers for some of the biggest publishers in comics. His work and murals are also found in the New York City Smithsonian, Seattle's Citizen M hotel, and soon the Climate Pledge Area, the future home of Seattle's hockey team, The Kraken.

Jeffrey Veregge was the cover artist for Marvel's Red Wolf ongoing series, which launched in 2015. Red Wolf was Marvel's first Native American hero. "There's not a character like Red Wolf out there right now," Veregge said. "As a native, I'm really excited to see that he can do things, he can figure out things and stand with Captain America, and hold his own in this universe. That's what's awesome about it: You have all these characters of different nationalities and ethnicities, but it's not all about their culture. It's about them being a hero."

The Veregge Family has a GoFundMe open to help raise money for his fight against Lupus. ComicBook.com sends our condolences to the family and all fans of Jeffrey Veregge's work.