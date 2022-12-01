Spider-Man and the X-Men Prepare for a Demonic War in Dark Web #1 (Exclusive)

A Dark Web is about to descend on the Marvel Universe. The next big crossover event will feature Spider-Man and the X-Men working together to stop a demonic invasion from a pair of vengeful clones. Ben Reilly, a clone of Peter Parker, and Madelyne Pryor, a clone of Jean Grey, have teamed up. Ben Reilly's evil turn began during the Spider-Man Beyond era, which concluded with his transformation into Chasm. Meanwhile, Madelyne Pryor has plagued the X-Men for decades, and her alliance with Chasm was first teased in Free Comic Book Day 2022: Spider-Man/Venom #1.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of Dark Web #1 by Zeb Wells, Adam Kubert, Frank Martin, and VC's Joe Caramagna. After showing a quick glance at Madelyne Pryor and Chasm, we head to The Coffee Bean where Peter Parker and his friends have gathered to celebrate the late Harry Osborn's birthday. Regulars like Liz Allen, Carlie Cooper, Randy Thompson, J. Jonah Jameson, and Mary Jane all show up to remember their longtime friend. When Peter goes to order a coffee for MJ, he believes he sees a vision of Harry in the coffee shop window.

On the X-Men side of things, Jean Grey and Magik are doing some holiday shopping when a gnome appears to come to life and starts uttering "Textus Tenebrarum," under instruction from Madelyne Pryor and her demonic army.

First announced at San Diego Comic Con, Dark Web will crossover with other Marvel characters and titles like Ms. Marvel, Venom, Black Cat and Mary Jane.

The exclusive preview of Dark Web #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, December 7th.